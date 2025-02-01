Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The coach can count Newcastle United and Celtic amongst his former clubs.

A former Celtic and Newcastle United figure has revealed turning down the chance to discuss a return to English football.

Damien Duff enjoyed a career at the top of the game as a player. His senior career started at Blackburn Rovers before a big move to Chelsea, and that was followed up with by time at Newcastle United. Duff spent three years at Newcastle before moving to Fulham, Melbourne City and Shamrock Rovers before the end of his career.

Since retiring, he has moved into coaching and built up experience with Celtic, joining in 2019 in a reserve team coaching capacity before moving up to the first team. Then there was time in the Republic of Ireland set-up, Shelbourne being his first managerial gig in 2021.

There he remains and last season, guided the club to a shock title victory against the odds in the League of Ireland, there first in 18 years. That has sparked interest in his services and the ex-Celtic and Newcastle United figure has revealed contact from an English club over a move, through assistant Joey O’Brien. Duff remains unmoved from his post.

He told the Irish Sun: “I’ve had a couple. Joey rang me last week, a big club in England rang to see if I was interested and we didn’t even have the conversation. We just got back on to Shels. I think that shows my interest. No. Anybody could ring me, anybody. I’m not just saying it for the sake of it or to think ‘oh, he’s a good guy’.

“No, I honestly just want to stay here. I’m surrounded by brilliant people. Am I going in cranky every day? Yeah, but that doesn’t mean I don’t love them. I’ve no plans to go anywhere, believe it or not. I’ve got a beautiful wife and kids here, my daughter is still in sixth class.

“As long as people want me in the league, I will be here. I’m not going anywhere regardless of somebody wanting me. My duty here is to my family first, to Shelbourne, but also to the league because I haven’t done it just for quotes or to be heard.

“I’ve fought for the league and I’m going to continue to do it and I’m passionate about it, and I want it to grow. I absolutely believe that it’s the most inspiring thing in Irish football at the minute, absolutely head and shoulders above our national team and I’ve no plans to go away. You’re stuck with me for the time being.”