The former Celtic and Sheffield Wednesday man has suffered devastation at his latest club.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former Celtic and Sheffield Wednesday man has suffered an injury no footballer wants to endure at his latest club.

Back in the Ange Postecoglou era, Liam Shaw made the call to swap the Owls for the current Premiership champions. The midfielder was highly regarded at Sheffield Wednesday and Celtic pounced upon this to snap him up on a long-term deal at a six-figure price, but he failed to make regular inroads in the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Loans to the likes of Motherwell and Wigan ensued before a permanent move to Fleetwood Town. He joined Northampton Town in January on a two-and-a-half year deal from Fleetwood but now Cobblers boss Kevin Nolan has confirmed a cruciate ligament injury.

It means the ex-Celtic and Sheffield Wednesday man faces months on the sidelines and his season at Sixfields is over. Nolan confirmed this weekend after the blow was picked up in Tuesday's game against Barnsley: “There is some bad news on Liam.

“W are not going to see him for the rest of the season. He’s done his cruciate and we will be without him for a while. It’s really unfortunate for the lad and he’s been a big player for us. We will support Liam but it’s a big chance for other players to step up.”

Nolan said in January upon signing him for an undisclosed fee: "Liam was one of our top targets and we are delighted to welcome him to the club. He was on the radar of the recruitment team here already and that aligned with my own thoughts as he is a player I have always regarded very highly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He is someone who I think can come in and make us better. He is a box to box midfielder, he likes to get involved and he is good on the ball too. He has all the qualities you look for in a good central midfielder and on top of that he comes with a good pedigree and is a good age.

"I would like to thank the Board of Directors and everyone involved for allowing us to move quickly to get this deal done, and I am really pleased to welcome Liam to the club."