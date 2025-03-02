He spent time in the academy set-up of both Celtic and Rangers during his youth career in Glasgow

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Celtic and Rangers youth prospect Liam Burt is at the centre of a social media storm after publicly hitting out at the “appalling and downright disrespectful” treatment he received from League of Ireland side Shamrock Rovers.

Burt, who had his contract terminated by “mutual agreement” last week, took to Instagram to unleash a furious rant over the management team’s handling of his situation, insisting they failed to communicate with him after his loan spell at rivals Shelbourne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 26-year-old midfielder - signed from Bohemians ahead of the 2023 season - also shared WhatsApp messages sent to Rovers’ staff, in which he criticised their lack of contact regarding his future and rehabilitation from injury.

SNS Group

The former Scotland youth international claims he had received no updates from the Irish giants for over a year and alleged they made no attempt to check on his progress at Shelbourne or provide support during his spell on the sidelines after undergoing surgery.

In a message addressed to the staff at Shamrock Rovers, Burt wrote: “Not once I was contacted checking up on how I was or how it was going. Not once was I contacted with a well done. And worst of all, since the season finished I have not been contacted once from yous about anything a plan for me, leaving me in no man’s land not knowing if I was coming or going and mentally challenged from what was happening.”

Burt also revealed in a leaked WhatsApp message that he had to arrange his own surgery on groin and hip issues without any assistance from the club and was given no medical or physiotherapy support as he carried out his rehab.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It read: “Not once was I helped with my injury, and trying to sort the surgery, I had to organise that myself, which is disgraceful. And again, I was not once contacted checking up on me before surgery or asking how I was after surgery, or even contacting me giving me a plan and help with rehab since then. I was given no medical help or physio since I had surgery and had been to rehab on my own.

“It has been a week since I left the club and still heard nothing from yous, not like I’m surprised at this stage. I sincerely hope yous treat other people with a lot more respect going forward.”

Despite venting his frustration, Burt still acknowledged Shamrock Rovers’ fans and his teammates, who had qualified successfully for Europe in recent years. He won a league title with Shels during his loan spell last year and remains a free agent following his release.

An Instagram post on Friday [February 28] read: “I was going to put up a big paragraph explaining it all but thought I’d just share the text to the staff. Saves me writing it all out again. Anyway, I have no clue to how it ended up how it did and it’s a shame that it did end this way but thanks to the fans for the support and to the staff in the club who where nice and cared, I did really enjoy my time when I was there and was honoured to win my first trophy in the LOI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thanks to my teammates as well, a great bunch of people who have won so much in the last number of seasons and done amazing in Europe which is admirable and it was an honour to share the time I had with yous. I wish you all well for the future.”

Burt’s public outburst will undoubtedly raise questions about the club’s handling of player welfare. In response to the social media post, Rovers confirmed they are ‘reviewing all options available to the club’ after manager Stephen Bradley decided not to elaborate on the situation after being asked about the comments.

A statement released on Saturday morning said: “The club feels that it is important that the false and inaccurate accounts of events, as set out by the player, be addressed. Prior to the recent mutual cancellation of the player’s contract, Liam underwent surgery on an injury picked up whilst playing on loan at Shelbourne in 2024.

“The surgery was performed in the UK by a leading specialist at the cost and expense of Shamrock Rovers. Liam is on record with the club stating his gratitude and thanks for the support he has received from the club during this period. This sentiment was also echoed by Liam’s advisors who are also on record for thanking Shamrock Rovers F.C. for their professionalism and approach to the player’s formal exit from the club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Shamrock Rovers F.C. is extremely disappointed by Liam’s highly inappropriate messages sent to our management team before our important fixture against Shelbourne F.C. last night. We note that these messages were only posted after the player received his financial settlement from the club in lieu of his mutual cancellation.

“We welcome the fact that the player has deleted his comments on social media, however, we are reviewing all options available to the club in respect of any recourse we may take in addressing this situation. We will make no further comment on this matter at this time.”