The latest news for Rangers and Celtic on Sunday morning as the fallout from yesterday’s Scottish Premiership action continues

Celtic are three victories away from retaining the Scottish Premiership title after a 5-2 win over St Mirren coupled with Rangers 2-1 loss at home to Motherwell moved them 16 points clear at the summit.

Here’s a look at some of the latest headlines from the two Glasgow clubs on Sunday morning.

Celtic star branded 'too inconsistent’

Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon has branded Hoops striker Adam Idah “too inconsistent” but reckons he is capable of showing flashes of “individual brilliance” in small bursts.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ coverage of Celtic vs St Mirren on Saturday evening, Lennon said: “When Kyogo left and Adam came into the team, got two (goals) against Villa, he was banging them in, but he's inconsistent a little bit. Brendan brought him, McCowan and Greg Taylor back into the team last week against Hibs, but he was poor, and obviously Brendan wasn't happy and whipped the three of them off and went back to his tried and trusted starting XI.

“He's got good attributes, I think, but he's too inconsistent at the minute and he needs a big performance. Work with him on the training ground, obviously, but you've got to get into his head. I think sometimes he switches off. There was a great opportunity in the first half last week when he came across and only had to slip in one of the runners and he took the extra touch. It's just his thinking has to be quicker and brighter.

“I think he's an instinctive kind of player where he's powerful, he's quick, he's strong and he does things off the cuff. I think he needs to think more about his games. Just do what you're good at. Stop running outside the box, stay in the middle.

“I do think he has flashes of individual brilliance. He scored a goal the other week coming in off the left and bent it into the top corner. His two goals at Villa were really good, good striker goals. But I think he has to bring more consistency to his all-round game, and not just flashes of brilliance here and there.”

Rangers ace backed to pen new deal

Ex-Barcelona skipper Gheorge Popescu has tipped his nephew Ianis Hagi to snub transfer interest in the summer by putting pen to paper a new deal with Rangers.

The Romanian international is in the final four months of his contract at Ibrox and has been linked with several clubs including Serie A outfit Genoa and Turkish giants Fenerbahce and Galatasaray.

But Popescu - president of Farul Constanta in his homeland who are owned and managed by Hagi’s illustrious father Gheorge - is hopeful the 26-year-old playmaker will commit to fresh terms in Govan.

He admitted: “What I can say is that I know from Ianis that he is happy at Rangers, he has started playing every week and is appreciated. I don’t know about his intention to leave there, whether it’s Fenerbahce, Galatasaray or any other club. I doubt that Ianis would want to leave Glasgow.

“It would be hard to imagine Ianis signing for Fenerbahce certainly because Gheorghe Hagi is considered the best foreigner to have played in the Turkish league and I know how much he loves Galatasaray. But they are two entities, with the obligatory quotation marks, different. Gheorghe is Gheorge and Ianis is Ianis, each with their own career.”