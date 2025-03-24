The pair are formerly of the Old Firm but joined forces on a day of celebration at Tottenham against AC Milan icons.

A pair of former Rangers and Celtic stars joined forces on Sunday to hammer a team oozing with football history.

As the international break ensues, players of the past have been putting on club colours this weekend. A team of Tottenham legends faced a star-studded AC Milan side that included the likes of legendary midfielder Andrea Pirlo plus famous Brazilian right-back Cafu.

Despite these big names - and a trademark free kick by Pirlo - it was faces familiar to Rangers and Celtic fans who stole the show in North London. Former Celtic striker Robbie Keane combined with Rangers favourite Jermaine Defoe to score four of the goals in a 6-2 win.

Keane hit a first half hat trick while his strike partner also got in on the act before a howitzer from Sandro. Michael Brown also found the target in the second half after more good work from Defoe, who won the Premiership title with Rangers in 2021 as his playing days drew to a close.

Ex-Liverpool man Keane spent the second half of the 09/10 season on loan at Celtic and was so influential in his short spell he won the Fans' Player of the Year. Speaking on the We are Liverpool Podcast in 2023, Keane said of his Celtic fandom: “In Ireland, you are brought up, as in like, you are given Celtic. That is just the way it is.

“And then you always have an English team, that is completely normal in Ireland. You ask anyone, you’d have loads of Liverpool fans now going to watch Celtic games, so that thing of being a fan grew legs. You are brought up Celtic, you are actually given Celtic, and then you pick your team in England. It was great, it’s a fantastic club, playing in front of them fans is hard to describe.

“Liverpool and Celtic fans are very, very similar, in terms of the atmosphere and noise in the games. It was a really great experience that I really enjoyed. I was only there a few months, but having the opportunity to play for Celtic was great.”

Here are the full team lines from the clash of legends as per the Tottenham website, including the Rangers and Celtic faces of the past.

Tottenham team

Gomes (Vorm 46), Chimbonda (Perry 46), Dawson (Sandro 80), King (c) (Bassong 30 (Nielsen 59)), Kaboul (Assou-Ekotto 46), Sando (Brown 46), Tainio (Freund 46), Lennon (Falco 73), Defoe, Berbatov, Keane (Sheringham 56).

Dida (Fiori 46), Cafu, Oliviera (Jankulovski 46), Giunti (Zaccardo 46), Fuser, Simic (Oliviera 80), Pirlo, Ambrosini (c) (Zaccardo 46), Laursen, Roque Junior, Serginho.