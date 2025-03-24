The latest Celtic and Rangers headlines to start your week off.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish Premiership action will return this weekend following the end of the international break. Celtic will resume their title pursuit while Rangers will be looking to build on their latest derby victory.

Before the league returns, we’ve taken a look at some of the latest headlines for the two Glasgow clubs to start the week off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Worry’ over 28-goal Celtic star raised

Celtic’s superstar Daizen Maeda is a hot topic right now as he continues to enjoy superb football with the Hoops. With 28 goals and nine assists on the board in all competitions, the 27-year-old Japanese talent is naturally attracting attention from other leagues.

Celtic mad pundit Paul Slane, who had a stint with the club early in his career, has pondered whether Maeda could be bound for the English Premier League, given his super performances under Brendan Rodgers. More specifically, he has debated the idea of former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou wanting to bring him in at Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs are having a tricky season so far, currently sitting 14th in the table, level on points with once relegation candidates Everton. Speaking to Open Goal, Slane discussed the idea of Postecoglou wanting to reunite with his former player Maeda next season.

“He is amazing. I worry Celtic, I said last week that he could go in the summer, just because of how good he is. He has been amazing in the Champions League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Spurs. Ange. Down there. Do they need to win all this Europa League to get into the Champions League? I have never seen anyone who presses like him.

“The way modern teams want to play, and especially the way Ange wants to play, do you not think Maeda is perfect for that and the way he wants to press? His finishing and the quality of his finishing as well, which is very high and Spurs haven’t had that this season.”

Pat Nevin makes big Barry Ferguson claim for Rangers

Many have been discussing the future of Rangers and who will be in charge next season. Barry Ferguson has been impressing since he stepped in as interim manager but many believe he is more suited to an assistant role than he is becoming the permanent manager.

However, Pat Nevin has a different take. The former Scotland International believes Steven Gerrard, who has been widely linked with a Rangers return, is a ‘tempting’ option but if Ferguson and his team’s form continues, they shouldn’t be overlooked too quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Celtic have won the title in 13 of the last 14 seasons and who was in charge of Rangers when they won the title? Steven Gerrard was, so it’s a temptation,” Nevin told Casino Hawks.

“Celtic will probably win the league this year, almost certainly. So they go to 55 league wins to Rangers, 55 to Celtic. Rangers will really want the next one. They really want to win it.

“It's a big, massive, huge decision that they've got to make then. For Gerrard, it is hard to argue against it. He did leave and all managers leave under a level of cloud, but he won that league and he's been the only man that's been able to do it.

“So he's right up there in the reckoning. The group that's come in, with Barry Ferguson particularly, if they keep this going until the end of the season and get further again in Europa, they’ve got to be considered.”