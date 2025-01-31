Ex-Celtic + Sunderland star to become free agent as he turns bargain transfer option with contract ripped up
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A former Celtic and Sunderland player is set to be a bargain transfer option this winter with his contract being ripped up.
The middle-east has had a huge impact on the European football landscape in recent seasons, with huge cash sums offered to clubs and wages holding eye-popping sums available to players. Many have been tempted across to nations like Saudi Arabia and Jason Denayer is one of them.
He has been in the Middle East since 2022 where he initially made a move Dubai with Shabab Al Ahli Club after time at French heavyweights Lyon before heading to Saudi Arabia the following year. Now time at Al Fateh is coming to a close.
Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the ex-Celtic and Sunderland man is to have his contract torn up six months ahead of it expiring, making him an experienced free agent with top level experience for clubs to pounce upon.
Romano tweeted: “Jason Denayer, set to be available as free agent as his contract at Saudi side Al Fateh will be terminated. Mutual agreement reached with Denayer to leave in the next hours.”
Starting his career in the youth ranks at Manchester City, the now 35-cap Belgium international made 44 appearances for Celtic during his loan stint under Neil Lennon and won a double during the 14/15 campaign. He formed a memorable defensive partnership with Virgil van Dijk and scored six goals across all competitions, leading to him being named PFA Scotland's Young Player of the Year and Denayer won the equivalent award at Celtic's awards night too.
Denayer had two spells at Galatasaray either side of spending the 16/17 season on loan at Sunderland. It was a tougher stint for the Belgian as he even came into a midfield role at times as the Black Cats were relegated from the Premier League. He hasn’t played in the UK football scene since his time at Sunderland ended.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.