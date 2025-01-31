Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The star is formerly of Celtic and Sunderland and has become a transfer option for many.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former Celtic and Sunderland player is set to be a bargain transfer option this winter with his contract being ripped up.

The middle-east has had a huge impact on the European football landscape in recent seasons, with huge cash sums offered to clubs and wages holding eye-popping sums available to players. Many have been tempted across to nations like Saudi Arabia and Jason Denayer is one of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has been in the Middle East since 2022 where he initially made a move Dubai with Shabab Al Ahli Club after time at French heavyweights Lyon before heading to Saudi Arabia the following year. Now time at Al Fateh is coming to a close.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the ex-Celtic and Sunderland man is to have his contract torn up six months ahead of it expiring, making him an experienced free agent with top level experience for clubs to pounce upon.

Romano tweeted: “Jason Denayer, set to be available as free agent as his contract at Saudi side Al Fateh will be terminated. Mutual agreement reached with Denayer to leave in the next hours.”

Starting his career in the youth ranks at Manchester City, the now 35-cap Belgium international made 44 appearances for Celtic during his loan stint under Neil Lennon and won a double during the 14/15 campaign. He formed a memorable defensive partnership with Virgil van Dijk and scored six goals across all competitions, leading to him being named PFA Scotland's Young Player of the Year and Denayer won the equivalent award at Celtic's awards night too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Denayer had two spells at Galatasaray either side of spending the 16/17 season on loan at Sunderland. It was a tougher stint for the Belgian as he even came into a midfield role at times as the Black Cats were relegated from the Premier League. He hasn’t played in the UK football scene since his time at Sunderland ended.