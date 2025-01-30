Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The former Everton and Celtic star had pleaded for a January transfer move.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former Celtic and Everton player is braced for transfer heartache after a public plea for a January move.

It’s not often that modern-day football players make their transfer intentions known before they happen but that is exactly what happened here. Jonjoe Kenny was wanted by Sheffield United in the Championship and he had publicly stated that he wanted to leave current club Hertha Berlin for the Blades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kenny started his career at Everton and made 69 appearances, with his spell at the Toffees including a stint at Celtic during the 2020/21 season. He’s been in Germany of late but a change in family circumstances means he was keen for the Blades deal to happen.

Now according to the Sun, “United had agreed terms verbally with Kenny and were set to pay Hertha Berlin £500,000 now and a further £500,000 if they won promotion but Hertha wanted £1.7million up front for the 27-year-old.” Now they will sign an alternative in Harry Clarke from Ipswich Town.

Kenny had told Sky Germany recently: “Yes, it is true that Sheffield [United] want to sign me immediately, and I want to take this step as well,” Kenny said. “I truly love Hertha BSC and owe the club a great deal.

“It was exactly the right move for me at the time, and from day one, I have always given 100 per cent for the success of the club, and I still do. Over the past few years, my girlfriend and I have become parents, and many things have changed for us off the pitch. I really want to take this opportunity for my family now and return to our home country together.

“[United] offer me this option, and I sincerely hope that the clubs can reach an agreement, allowing me to leave Berlin with immense gratitude and on good terms.”