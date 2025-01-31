Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Everton have failed in a bid to sign a star Celtic will land as a Man Utd transfer chase turns on.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The extent of one star’s desire to join Celtic amid Everton interest has been revealed as Brendan Rodgers looks to Manchester United for a transfer plan B.

It’s been a busy window this winter for the Premiership champions. Kyogo has moved on to Rennes and club hero Jota has come the other way from the Ligue 1 side and it could get a whole lot busier come February 3rd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boss Rodgers is hunting a striker and a left-back is also on the agenda with Alex Valle’s loan from Barcelona poised to be cut. He is bound for Como in Italy and Greg Taylor sits as the club’s only senior left-back, and the Scotland international is out of contract this summer.

Kieran Tierney has signed a pre-contract ahead of the summer transfer window, set to return to Glasgow almost six years after leaving for North London. Everton were one of the rivals for his signature but the desire for home has been key to Tierney opting against the Toffees.

It’s stated in the Daily Mail “Tierney attracted interest from Bayer Leverkusen, Sevilla, Juventus and Everton when Arsenal passed on the option of adding another 12 months to a contract which lapses this summer.” The report added that “keen to return home to be closer to family, the defender will take a substantial pay-cut to rejoin Celtic in the summer.”

There was hope he would return to Celtic six months earlier than planned but it’s stated that Arsenal will block this off. That has sparked the need for a Plan B and the door for Man Utd left-back Tyrell Malacia to join on loan is now open. He has been limited in appearances after a serious knee injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s claimed “Celtic and Real Betis are just two of the clubs showing an interest in a loan deal until the summer.” Malacia was one of the first signings of the Erik Ten Hag era at Manchester United but could now move on.