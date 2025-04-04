Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

He also counts Sheffield Wednesday and some of Serie A’s top clubs amongst ex employers.

A former Celtic, Sunderland and West Ham United figure has opened up on his chances of returning to football.

Paolo Di Canio was renowned as a technical maestro but with a fiery character that extended into his management career. After time in Italy at a host of clubs like Lazio. Juventus and Milan, the Italian made his way way to the UK. He was a favourite at both Sheffield Wednesday and West Ham United while he also featured at Celtic between 1996-1997, before his time at the Owls through a £4.2m deal and then the Hammers.

He hung up his boots in 2007 before managing Swindon Town and Sunderland. He has been out of football management since 2013 and has since got involved in the punditry side of things. Reflecting on a possible return to the dugout after his most recent spell at Sunderland, the former Celtic and West Ham United star is refusing to rule anything out.

He told FootItalia: “It’s obviously difficult to go back into the dugout after television, and I’m a realistic guy. Even if I look 45 and try to keep fit, it’s not easy. I like to coach on the field. I had the chance in the last few years but for a different label. I didn’t accept it. In my opinion I wasn’t in the right environment to accept it because I didn’t want to go only in the Premier League, but the Championship. I’m a winner. I want to compete to win. It didn’t happen in the clubs so I decided to keep going with television. Never say never. I still keep fit, myself. Maybe one day. I’m ready any time.”

Opening gates for an icon

As he left in 1997, iconic Celtic forward Henrik Larsson came in off the back of Di Canio’s exit. The Italian wishes the pair got the chance to play with each other in Glasgow but reckons it was fate that decided his exit would open up the gates for Celtic’s ‘King of Kings’ to make his entrance.

Di Canio added: “He came because I left. We were in similar positions. Celtic were lucky because he was an amazing footballer. It was a good change. That’s life, it happens. It was our destiny in some way. One door closes, a big gate opens. This is my mentality. He’s a footballer who would’ve been fantastic to play with because he was an incredible, high quality player. Unfortunately, it didn’t happen. I was happy to know that Celtic remained in good hands.”

Speaking in 2008 on why he joined Celtic, Di Canio is quoted by the Daily Record: "When I was young I would play Subbuteo with my friend. There was a squad with horizontal green and white lines. I was captivated by the colours of the shirt. I decided if one day I became a footballer I would like to play in Scotland. fter 10 years playing in Italy an offer came from Glasgow and I decided straight away to go to Celtic because my dreams would come true.