The former Hoops player/manager signed Victor Wanyama on a free transfer to boost Dunfermline’s survival bid

Neil Lennon has revealed he doesn’t expect to make any more surprise signings before the end of the season to boost Dunfermline’s Scottish Championship survival bid.

But Lennon, who picked up his first win as Pars boss on Wednesday night after a battling 1-0 win over promotion-chasing Livingston at East End Park moved the Fifers out of the relegation play-off spot, insists Wanyama is improving day-by-day and building up his match sharpness with every training session.

Asked if he is likely to make any more big name additions for the run-in, Lennon responded: “No, I wouldn’t have thought so. So, you know, Victor’s missed tonight but he’s been training really good. He’s starting to look really good now.

“Obviously he’s rusty but his feet are getting better and his sharpness is getting better. So, yeah, he’ll be a welcome addition to the squad because it’s threadbare at the moment.”

The result not only boosted Dunfermline’s survival hopes but severely dented Livingston’s title quest as they attempt to chase down leaders Falkirk, who boast an eight-point lead at the league summit.

Quizzed on how much he is enjoying being back in management, Lennon told BBC Scotland: “I’m loving it, absolutely loving it. It’s bonkers, you know. Bonkers league, atmospheres are great, the product is fantastic and the energy that the players are giving me is something I’m really enjoying.

“When you play against a David Martindale team, whether you’re at Celtic as a manager, whether you’re at Hibs as a manager, or whether you’re at Dunfermline, you’re in a game and you have to compete. Otherwise they’ll walk all over you. So, we had to get the players competing tonight.

“Davy plays a certain way, which has been so successful over the years. So, it’s just nice for us, we can only concentrate on what we did to win the game and keep a clean sheet as well. It’s just a magnificent all-round team performance. I’m so happy for everyone associated with the club.

“So, it’s a win and it’s something to build on. The reception the players got at half-time, at the end, you know, you love to see the connection between the... all the want to see is a team committed and the team trying to play football when they can. it’s difficult in these conditions and it’s difficult in this division.

“There’s not many team play good football because it’s so attritional this league, and it’s physical and there’s nothing in it really. But for us to win against a top side, who, let’s have it right, had a brilliant win against Falkirk last week and then won the Cup at the weekend and were a Premiership team last season. That is a big, big performance. But like I said, it’s just one step in the right direction.”