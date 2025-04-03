Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There are a clutch of Rangers and Celtic transfer stars facing the unknown this summer

Rangers and Celtic could both be set to clear some of the decks this summer - with several players facing uncertain futures in Glasgow.

Recruitment at Ibrox, in particular, has come under scrutiny once again this season. Some summer signings failed to make their mark on the first-team under sacked Philippe Clement, while others look poised for exits further down the line.

Just one loan transfer, centre-back Rafael Fernandes, in January has barely been handed any game time and outlines yet another example of some questionable recruitment from the Light Blues in recent windows. And further sweeping changes to the playing squad are likely this summer amid the imminent 49ers takeover of the club.

Meanwhile, Celtic have the vast majority of their squad already tied up on longer term deals with manager Brendan Rodgers looking to bolster his ranks and improve the overall quality of his team.

Loan deals will be reviewed and decisions will be made on whether they will become permanent. There are also some Rangers and Celtic stars who must decide whether or not to move for more regular games elsewhere.

Looking at eight Gers players and two Hoops stars, GlasgowWorld takes a run through who has a question mark hanging over them in the months ahead:

Vaclav Cerny - Rangers

On loan from VfL Wolfsburg, it would be a no-brainer for Rangers to turn his loan spell into a permanent stay if they are willing to splash the cash to keep him in Glasgow. Has been outstanding this season, boasting some impressive stats. It remains to be seen what type of fee would be required to secure his signature long-term. Possible next destination: Rangers

Greg Taylor - Celtic

Rodgers has already confirmed the Scotland international is heading for the exit door as he looks for regular first-team football. Was linked with a move to Croatian giants Dinamo Zagreb in January and they are reportedly ‘confident’ of signing the left-back this summer. Possible next destination: Dinamo Zagreb

Tom Lawrence - Rangers

Interest in the Wales international’s services are starting to warm up and it’s highly unlikely he will be at Ibrox next season. Now back to full fitness but has been plagued by injury throughout his time in Govan. With his contract nearing an end and speculation linking him with a return down south, it’s expected he will do just that.

Possible next destination: Wrexham AFC

Jeffrey Schlupp - Celtic

On loan from Crystal Palace and with Celtic preparing for a reshuffle at left-back with Kieran Tierney heading back to Parkhead, it looks increasingly likely that Schlupp will be offered a permanent deal by Rodgers to battle it out for that position. Offers versatility in other areas and has impressed since his arrival in January. Possible next destination: Celtic

Ianis Hagi - Rangers

Romanian international has declared he isn’t thinking about his long-term future but it’s likely he would need to take another wage cut to stick around at Ibrox beyond the summer. Will continue to attract plenty of interest from across Europe and his style of play would be suited to the Italian league.

Possible next destination: Genoa (Serie A)

Leon Balogun - Rangers

Now entering the latter stages of his playing career at 36 and has been injury-prone this season. Unlikely to be offered a contract extension under the 49ers regime given his age and injury record. Possible next destination: EFL League One

Rafael Fernandes - Rangers

Arrived on loan from LOSC Lille in January under Philippe Clement, the 22-year-old centre-back hasn’t had much of a look-in under Ferguson and is unlikely to do so before the end of the season. Possible next destination: Return to Lille

Neraysho Kasanwirjo - Rangers

On loan from Feyenoord, the versatile Dutch defender hasn’t kicked a ball since November after suffering a serious knee injury that will keep him sidelined until the start of next season. Had been displaying positive signs prior to that setback and has remained in Glasgow for treatment and to undergo his rehabilitation. Rangers have an option-to-buy clause that they have yet to make a decision on. Possible next destination: Return to Feyenoord