The Norwegian wide man has broken his silence and revealed why a summer move to Parkhead fell through

Former Celtic transfer target Sondre Orjasaeter has explained why a summer transfer to the Scottish champions was never going to happen.

The Norwegian winger was coveted by the Hoops in January, but his club Sarpsborg rejected an offer of £4.4million late in the window. Long-time admirer Brendan Rodgers was then heavily linked with the youngster again in the summer and it’s claimed talks were held over striking a possible deal.

However, Orjasaeter opted to join Dutch outfit FC Twente instead for a reported fee between €5m and €6m in August. And the 21-year-old has now directly addressed Celtic’s pursuit of his signature by revealing why a move never materialised.

Celtic dodge a bullet as attacker claims he wasn’t ‘cut out’ to play in Scotland

Orjasester claims interest from Glasgow's East End was 'serious' but didn’t believe his style of play would have been suited to Scottish football.

He said: “It's true that Celtic got serious. We still couldn't reach an agreement. The fee Sarpsborg was asking for was a problem. But I also didn't think it was the right move for me.

“Celtic are a huge club, with a great history, but I honestly don't think I'm cut out for Scottish football. When Twente contacted me, it was immediately clear to me and my agent that it was a no-brainer of a decision to move there.

“It was a great opportunity for me and I didn't hesitate. Twente are a good club, in a league full of technically gifted, attacking players.

“The Eredivisie is a fantastic platform for young footballers anyway. I just had a good feeling. And after just one day here, I knew this was the right choice for me.”

FC Twente sporting director explains Sondre Orjasaeter had several transfer options

FC Twente sporting director Jan Streuer confirmed that Orjasaeter had a number of options on the table including Celtic. He has made six appearances and provided one assist for his new club so far.

Streuer admitted: “He definitely had more options. Celtic, for example, also wanted him; he’s been there. He could have gone to other countries, but he really wanted to go to the Netherlands. In my opinion, that’s also a great step for a young player’s development.”