Here are some of the latest Rangers and Celtic headlines as the international break ensues.

Rangers and Celtic are both in the midst of their international breaks - but it’s far from quiet around either side of the Old Firm.

The Light Blues are hunting a new manager after Russell Martin’s sacking and there are strong indications that ex-boss and Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard could be their next hire. Celtic meanwhile have met with fans amid protests against the board over various issues but the fallout from that has provided harmony as tensions remain.

Both are not action this weekend with Scotland playing across Thursday and Sunday, but talking points are never hard to find in Glasgow. Here are some of the latest from a Rangers and Celtic perspective.

Rangers and Celtic could feature on Netflix

The prize for winning the Premiership is a chance to reach the Champions League, with Rangers last in the competition proper in 2022 while Celtic were in the inaugural league phase last year. Both could get a chance to feature on Netflix should they return to that competition in years ahead, as the streaming giant looks to get into European club football.

A report from the Times states: “Netflix is expected to bid for the global rights to show one Champions League match per round as part of a shake-up of Uefa's broadcast deals that the European governing body believe will earn at least €5 billion (£4.4 billion) a year. Uefa and the European Football Clubs (EFC) organisation formerly known as the European Club Association are changing the way they sell the TV rights to the Champions League and other European club competitions from the 2027-28 season.

“The biggest change is one designed to appeal to the global streaming platforms and it is understood that Netflix has already been sounded out to gauge its interest. Amazon already shows one Champions League match per round in the UK, Germany and Italy, while Apple has the global rights to Major League Soccer. Netflix has yet to enter the market for sports rights in a big way but has shown an NFL American football match at Christmas and the Mike Tyson v Jake Paul boxing match, which was a major success for the platform in terms of viewers  it hit a peak of 65 million streams. Netflix has also bought the US rights for Fifa's 2027 and 2031 Women's World Cups.”

Will Steven Gerrard give Celtic fear over Rangers?

After just one trophy last time at Rangers - albeit a league title - Celtic hero Peter Grant has told Go Radio that he isn’t sure Gerrard will bring a fear factor for the current champions. Grant said: “Listen if you look at the stats everybody keeps talking about Steven. He did a fantastic job – let me tell you first and foremost. But if you look at stats against players like Brendan Rodgers – I think it was 10 games he played against Brendan Rodgers’ teams. Three draws and seven losses so there were no wins in that either.

Host Paul Cooney put it to Grant: “But for Celtic, I wonder what the effect is going to be of this. And I heard you say in the first hour if it’s Steven Gerrard they’re not going to be quaking in their boots.” Grant responded: “No, because why would you?

“At the end of the day you’re going out to play as a football player. I never cared. I couldn’t tell you who the Rangers manager was when I played. I wasn’t being disrespectful. I wasn’t wondering who it was. It was all about… we knew they had top players. So at the end of the day we know we have to perform to try and beat them and we knew that.