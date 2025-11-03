Celtic and Rangers were in Premier Sports Cup action over the weekend at Hampden Park

Celtic advanced into the final of the Premier Sports Cup after beating Rangers 3-1 at Hampden Park on Sunday afternoon. Johnny Kenny, Callum McGregor and Callum Osmand got the Hoops’ goals against their rivals. James Tavernier was on the scoresheet for the Gers, whilst Thelo Aasgaard was also sent off during the game.

Martin O’Neill’s side are due to play St Mirren in the final on Sunday 14th December. The Glasgow side are in the hunt for a new permanent boss following Brendan Rodgers’ exit. O’Neill has been placed in caretaker charge at Celtic Park until a permanent successor is found.

Pundits deliver verdict on Celtic vs Rangers clash

Pundit James McFadden has said he was ‘amazed’ that Celtic weren’t reduced to 10 men as well as Rangers. Defender Auston Trusty appeared to get away with one when his foot struck the Gers’ goalkeeper Jack Butland. However, referee Nick Walsh decided not to show him a red.

McFadden, who spent a large chunk of his playing days up in Scotland with the likes of Motherwell, St Johnstone and Queen of the South, said on BBC Sportsound: “I'm amazed Nick Walsh hasn't sent Auston Trusty off. Jack Butland clearly has the ball and he swings a boot at his face. It's a crazy moment and he is so lucky to still be on the pitch.”

Meanwhile, Billy Dodds believes Rangers defender Nasser Djiga didn’t look comfortable at the back against Celtic. The 22-year-old is on loan from Premier League side Wolves. He was brought in back in the last transfer window to boost their defensive department under former head coach Russell Martin.

Dodds has delivered his verdict and has said, also on BBC Sportsound: “As soon as Rangers have gone to a four, they look vulnerable to a long ball down the middle. Djiga doesn't look comfortable out there, but they wanted to move James Tavernier further forward. Who else do they have to play right-back?”

What now for Celtic and Rangers?

Celtic are weighing up who to bring in as their next manager to replace Rodgers. They will be carefully considering their options as they search for the right candidate. In the meantime, the experienced O’Neill is doing a decent job with Shaun Maloney alongside him.

The Hoops’ focus will now switch back to closing the gap between them and Hearts. It has been a tough campaign for them to date and they will hope they can find some more consistency now. They are back in action on Thursday night with an away trip to Denmark to play FC Midtjylland in the Europa League before a league clash against Kilmarnock at home on Sunday.

As for Rangers, they are still getting to grips with life under Danny Rohl. The former Sheffield Wednesday man is still new to his surroundings and patience will need to be required as he continues to adapt to his new team. He has been left to pick up the pieces following Martin’s disastrous spell at the helm and it will take time for him to make the desired impact.