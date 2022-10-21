Latest Rangers and Celtic news and rumours on Friday

Rangers and Celtic are both back in league action this weekend. The Gers have a home clash against Livingston tomorrow afternoon.

Ange Postecoglou’s side, on the other hand, face an away trip to Hearts. Here is a look at the latest news regarding both clubs...

Ex-Rangers boss sacked

Ex-Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has been sacked by Aston Villa. The former Liverpool and England midfielder has been given the chop after their slow start to the Premier League season. Gary McAllister has also departed the Villa Park club as they hunt for a new manager.

Former coach rejects move

Former Gers coach Michael Beale has rejected the chance to join Wolves. He is currently in charge of Championship club QPR and has guided the Hoops to the top of the table.

He worked at Ibrox under Gerrard and has explained his decision to stay in London for now, as per the R’s website: “Integrity and loyalty are big things for me, and if they are the values you live by you have to be strong. I have been all-in here and I have asked other people to be all-in so I can’t be the first person to run away from the ship. I don’t think we are anywhere near where I want QPR to be. We have a lot to do but I’m excited by it.”

Goalkeeper wants to fight for his spot

Celtic goalkeeper Conor Hazard wants to fight for the number one spot when he is back. The stopper is currently out on loan at HJK Helsinki in Finland having previously spent time with Tranmere Rovers. He has told Glasgow Live: “I haven’t been able to get a full season under my belt but I have one now, so my goal is still to be Celtic’s number one unless told otherwise.”

