It’s a familiar feeling of victory for Brendan Rodgers’ men who won the Premier Sports Cup final versus their arch rivals on Sunday. A pulsating 3-3 draw following extra time resulted in penalties and Daizen Maeda pounced on a Ridvan Yilmaz miss to secure a 5-4 victory.

Cameron Carter-Vickers was again a key player for Celtic in the game and made numerous key blocks. The USA international took a bang during the game when Rangers substitute Cyriel Dessers clattered into him and picked up a booking for his action.

The reaction of the USA international is something that has irked former Premier League referee Keith Hackett. He has accused the Celtic star of playing a con man role in Mount Florida, claiming Carter-Vickers was trying to get a rise out of referee John Beaton in order to try and influence a red card. VAR did not intervene in the situation.

Making the white-hot claims via Ibrox News, Hackett stated: “It was a reckless challenge and Dessers rightly received a yellow card. The reaction by Carter-Vickers was exaggerated and I suspect he was attempting to deceive the referee into upgrading to a red card.

“It was not serious foul play and therefore the yellow card was correct decision. I would like to see the retrospective action on these attempts to deceive the referee to be reviewed post-match by a special panel.”