Celtic emerged triumphant at the weekend as they beat Rangers in the Scottish League Cup final.

The Scottish League Cup concluded on Sunday after Celtic enjoyed another Old Firm win to lift the trophy for the 22nd time. Rangers were first to take the lead but the Hoops bit back to make it 2-1 and then 3-2, before Philippe Clement’s side snagged an 87th minute equaliser.

Both sides will return to action this weekend in the Scottish Premiership, with the champions and leaders up against Dundee United, while Rangers host Dundee at Ibrox. Following the fall-out from their latest clash, we’ve rounded up the recent headlines for the two Glasgow sides.

Philippe Clement future update drops

Rangers were unable to make it past Celtic in the Scottish League Cup final as the thrilling six-goal affair was decided by a penalty shootout. The Hoops emerged victorious, handing Clement another Old Firm defeat, which stirred up speculation once again over his future at Ibrox.

The Belgian boss has been under intense scrutiny this season after Rangers fell significantly behind Celtic and Aberdeen at the start of the season. Clement’s side are currently 11 points behind Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic and were denied a big boost in their season during the Cup final. However, according to Football Insider, the result at Hampden Park will not impact Clement’s position as Rangers manager.

In fact, the boss has actually ‘bought some time’ following the 3-3 draw against Celtic at the weekend, along with some strong performance across both the Premiership and Europa League. For those who were wondering if this was the end of the line for Clement, it seems he still has life and time left in him for this chapter in his career.

Celtic to have ‘final say’ over £4m star’s future

Celtic defender Alexandro Bernabei is currently out on loan with Brazilian club SC Internacional and recent reports have claimed the side are looking to strike a deal for a permanent move. It has been suggested that the Hoops have dropped their valuation of Bernabei from €10 million (£8m) down to €5 million (£4m), but they could lower the asking price even further.

Bernabei joined SC Internacional on loan back in March and is under contract until the end of 2024. However, according to Brazilian journalist JB Filho (via SC Inter), the South American outfit ‘seek to define the future’ of the full-back.

Bernabei’s current deal with Celtic runs until 2027, who are looking for the £4 million asking price, unless they lower the amount even further. The price quoted is reportedly viewed as high by Internacional, so the club’s board is ‘trying to negotiate’ an additional loan deal for 2025. Whether this comes to fruition or not lies solely on Rodgers and co, as Celtic ‘will have the final say’ on whether Bernabei will be allowed to leave for another temporary spell in Brazil.