The former Wolves boss has revealed his Celtic inspired barmy with an angry Rangers fan.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former Wolves and Sunderland manager has revealed his encounter with a raging Rangers fan - over his Celtic attire.

Mick McCarthy has built a strong managerial CV with the Republic of Ireland plus Sunderland, Wolves and others. His time at Molineux lasted six years between 2006-2012 and since then he’s been at the likes of Ipswich Town and Cardiff City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a player, he spent a couple of years at Celtic, and got to know all about the rivalry with Rangers first-hand. A visit to a Light Blues boozer wearing Hoops colours told him all about that in a blooper moment. As quoted by the Sun, McCarthy said: “"Celtic is so pressurised, it’s everywhere.

"You go out. You’re in a pub, you’re in a restaurant. It is everywhere, one or the other. If you aren’t seen by a Celtic fan you’re seen by a Rangers fan. When you’re born there and lived there it’s hard. It’s hard for the lads up there, far greater than it was for me.

"I loved my two years there but there was that element. There’s Rangers pubs and Celtic pubs. My mate Billy Cowan had a pub in Cambuslang. He asked me if I wanted to go round one night and - Hello, Mr Stupid here - I did with my grey slacks, green blazer, white shirt and green tie. Full Celtic clobber.

"And as I walked in everyone turned round. I sat down and this guy came across to me and said ‘Hey big man, you can’t wear your colours in here!’ He said you have to take your tie off. I said 'Really?'. He said ‘you can’t wear your tie’. I said 'You can f*** off. This is my club clothes, my work clothes. I go to work in this.'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And he went ‘Alright big man’. He wanted me to take my tie off but the way he asked me I said ‘f*** off’. I was going to get a good hiding. I kind of got it then and knew what they were all about. I was wrong doing it I suppose but it was my mate’s pub!"