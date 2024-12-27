Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Arsenal defender is reportedly wanted by Celtic in the January transfer window.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former scout has claimed that Kieran Tierney is keen to make a move from Arsenal to Celtic a reality.

The defender has battled injury this season and is not set to have an option in his Gunners activated. That will mean he will be free to leave Arsenal at the end of this campaign when his contract expires.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic have been touted as one of the possible options for the Scotland defender. Former scout Mick Brown has claimed to be in the know over a possible move by Brendan Rodgers for a star he had in Glasgow first time around.

The ex-Man Utd, Aston Villa and Tottenham talent spotter says any other offers would be snubbed in favour of a move back to Glasgow Brown told Football Insider: “When he left Celtic, people said he was the best player in Scotland.

“Initially, he did very well for Arsenal, but then he started to fade and picked up a few injuries. Arsenal have now made the decision that he isn’t good enough for them and what they’re looking to be, so they’re open to seeing him leave.

“They’d like to make some money back for him, but that might not be possible. I know a lot of clubs are interested in him, including in the Premier League, because there aren’t too many top-level left-backs available at the moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But from what I hear, he’s very much in favour of a move back to Scotland and a return to Celtic and would snub other offers in favour of that move. So I think he might be the one driving that deal as much as anybody else.“