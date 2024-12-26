Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The pundit in England has hit Celtic with a few repetitive digs.

A motormouth English pundit has claimed putting Celtic in the Premier League would be like slotting BARNSLEY into the top flight.

Jason Cundy, Celtic diehard Alan Brazil, ex-Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor and broadcaster Shebahn Aherne were locked in the age-old debate of would either side of Glasgow fit into the English game. It was met with bullish claims by Cundy on talkSPORT.

Despite improvement in the Champions League and fantastic domestic form, he isn’t have it that Celtic would thrive. And that resulted in a back and forth that included digs at his beloved Chelsea. Read the full debate below,

Aherne: What about Celtic and Rangers join the Premier League in 2025?

Brazil: It's not going to happen.

Agbonlahor: Why not?

Brazil: Turkey's voting for Christmas. If you were the chairman of a Premier League club in England, would you allow Celtic and Rangers to come out?

Cundy: No, but it's like putting Barnsley in there.

Agbonlahor: Oh, that's harsh. Celtic would do well in the Premier League.

Cundy: No, they wouldn't.

Aherne: Really? You've watched them in the Champions League.

Cundy: So, Liverpool have won one Premier League title in the last 30 years. One. What made you think Celtic would do anything?

Brazil: You tell me we couldn't give Wolves a game or Ipswich a game. Teams like that? Yeah, we could.

Cundy: No, no.

Brazil: You’re forgetting how much money you're getting the Premier, and the much money we get in the SPL, it's peanuts.

Agbonlahor: So, what are you saying Cundy? You reckon Celtic would get less points than Derby?

Cundy: I think Celtic would be bottom half at very best. Even if they stay there 15 years, bottom half.

Brazil: Oh, I don't know. Once the money accumulates, maybe.

Agbonlahor: I think teams will struggle with the atmosphere at Celtic Park. I’ve been lucky enough to go to a game. I think they'll struggle, mate. I think Chelsea will struggle there, that atmosphere.

Cundy: “No, they wouldn't.

Aherne: Do you not think it would be excellent, though? Like, Chelsea against Celtic on a Saturday afternoon.

Cundy: It's fine. But, just roll them over, wouldn't we? They would. Villa go up there, three points. Chelsea go up there, three points. Arsenal go up there, three points.

Aherne: See, you're getting lazy. That's lazy.