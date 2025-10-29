Celtic are making a number of changes at the club following Brendan Rodgers’ departure.

Celtic are expected to oversee significant changes at the club in the wake of Brendan Rodgers’ bombshell resignation.

The 52-year-old walked from his position as manager of the Hoops this week. Comments from Dermot Desmond accused the former boss of being ‘divisive, misleading and self-serving’ with his words and actions.

“They have contributed to a toxic atmosphere around the club and fuelled hostility towards members of the executive team and the board,” Desmond said. “What has failed recently was not due to our structure or model, but to one individual's desire for self-preservation at the expense of others.”

Martin O’Neill has stepped in as interim manager of Celtic, while they search for their next permanent appointment.

Celtic to appoint new head of academy in Stevie Hammell

Stevie Hammell is due to be promoted to head of academy at Celtic, with the club set to make a number of changes as part of a ‘shake up’ in the wake of Rodgers’ departure.

The former Motherwell defender and manager will move up from his current role as head of football coaching, according to Daily Record.

The head of academy role is currently held by Chris McCart. He, Hammell and player pathway manager Shaun Maloney, who is currently working alongside first team interim manager O’Neill, have been part of the discussions being held with the club youth players and their parents.

Hammell has been with Celtic since 2023 and his promotion is set to take place at the end of the season. The Hoops are also in talks with a number of youth players over extending their contracts.

Who will replace Brendan Rodgers as Celtic manager?

Celtic confirmed Rodgers’ decision to leave the club this week, announcing he would depart with ‘immediate effect’.

“The Club appreciates Brendan’s contribution to Celtic during his two very successful periods at the Club,” the statement read.

“Brendan leaves Celtic with our thanks for the role he has played during a period of continued success for the Club and we wish him further success in the future.”

The likes of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and former Rangers target Kevin Muscat have been linked with the vacant manager role at Parkhead. Robbie Keane is also among the potential candidates listed.

The former Celtic loanee’s name has been thrown into the mix and his relationship with Desmond could be a key feature in conversations, should they take place. Keane arrived at Celtic on loan from Tottenham Hotspur and shortly after his move, it was revealed that Desmond had personally funded the transfer, with Keane banking a reported £70,000 in the transfer.

Kieran McKenna and former Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou have also been suggested as potential candidates to replace Rodgers. The latter was recently sacked from his role at Nottingham Forest, following a dismal run of form in the Premier League, which sees the East Midlands club currently sat in the relegation zone.

Postecoglou was appointed manager of Forest in September and sacked just 39 days later - the second shortest managerial stint in Premier League history.