The former Celtic and Leeds United man has moved on from an English club.

An ex-Celtic and Leeds United star has left his current club after a managerial sacking.

There are former Hoops players dotted about the EFL and one of them has faced the consequences of Bolton pulling the trigger on Ian Evatt. He joined the club in League Two following their relegation to the fourth tier and guided them back to League One, also winning the EFL trophy as part of his reign.

A member of his coaching staff was Stephen Crainey. The former Scotland international came through the youth ranks at Celtic before featuring at senior level over five seasons, helping them to a league title in the 01/02 season.

Crainey had a brief spell at Southampton before a three-year stretch at Leeds United, their first cash purchase at the time since Premier League relegation in 2004. He then featured at Blackpool, Wigan Athletic, Fleetwood Town and AFC Fylde following time with Leeds United. He’s moved into coaching and had a gig in the hotseat at Fleetwood.

Evatt brought Crainey into Bolton in 2024 after his stint at Wigan, and according to the Bolton News, he has left his role as well as Evatt. Bolton Wanderers Chairman Sharon Brittan said: “Ian arrived at a challenging time for Bolton Wanderers Football Club and his dedication to rebuilding both on and off the pitch has been commendable. He instilled a renewed sense of professionalism and purpose, and we are grateful for his significant contributions during his four and a half years at the helm.

“He has been a pleasure to work with and I personally thank him for his hard work and passion for this Club. He has created a tremendous legacy and will always be remembered for the successes he has brought. We wish him nothing but success in the future. The Board are committed to finding the right candidate to lead Bolton Wanderers forward.”

Evatt said: “I’ve absolutely loved my time here at Bolton Wanderers Football Club. Working with Sharon and Nick (Luckock) has been a pleasure, and I’ve been superbly backed along the way by my team of staff and the players. There comes a point in football when a change needs to happen and the last thing I want is to damage what we have all built together.

“I believe the Club is still well placed to achieve its goals this season, and I want to give the Board and players the best chance of doing that. I am very grateful for everybody’s support and to be the manager of this wonderful football club has been the greatest honour of my career. To our fans, thank you for the support you have shown me and my staff.

“Together we have created some very special memories and I will always be a fan of this amazing football club.”