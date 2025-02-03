A Celtic transfer confirmation is on the horizon after the guru’s tweet.

Fabrizio Romano has sounded the Celtic transfer deadline day done deal klaxon as the Hoops support stands primed for confirmation.

Fans have been by their phones all day as the transfer window comes to a close for the rest of the season. Names have been rising and falling at a rapid rate throughout the day but Brendan Rodgers has made it clear he wants to come out of the window strong than what he entered it with.

Jota has signed so far but Kyogo, Alex Valle, Stephen Welsh, Odin Thiago Holm and Alexandro Bernabei have all departed. But in 21 words, transfer guru Romano has confirmed that Crystal Palace left-back Jeffrey Schlupp is set to arrive as cover for Greg Taylor. He won the Premier League with Leicester City and has had a lengthy stint at Palace.

Romano tweeted: “Jeff Schlupp from Palace to Celtic, here we go! Verbal agreement done on straight loan, no buy option. Deal in place.”

Rodgers’ side are ploughing on in the league regardless of signings, beating Motherwell 3-1 on Sunday. Rodgers said post-match: “I thought the performance was very good. We started fast in the game, scored a really, really good goal, playing forward, running forward, so then Daizen Maeda comes in at the back post.

“So that got us in a good place in the game. We just had a couple of moments in the first half when we were a fraction deep whenever the ball broke down instead of being able to counter-press, and we were able to organise that at half-time.

“I liked how we controlled it at 2-1, because sometimes at 2-1 it only takes a long throw or a corner, but we controlled all those moments really well, and then we get a deserving third goal right at the very end. So really pleased with everything that gave to the game.

“On a difficult surface, the guys played on it really well because it was quite bobbly really. But overall in the second half we were dynamic, we were fluid in some of our moments in the game, and unfortunate not to have got the third goal earlier.”