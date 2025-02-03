The latest Celtic transfer rumours as the window continues to rumble on.

Celtic transfer rumours are at fever pitch but there isn’t long left now in the winter transfer window.

So far, Jota has arrived to a heroic welcome from fans, just 18 months after leaving the club for Al Ittihad in Saudi Arabia. He joins from Rennes while Kyogo goes the other way to France, and Stephen Welsh, Odin Thiago Holm, Luis Palma and Alex Valle have all left the Hoops this window.

Brendan Rodgers want his side to end the window stronger than they entered it but time is ticking if they want to do that. Here are the latest transfer rumours as the window nears its end.

Ferguson call

A rumbling murmur right through the window has been the possibly audacious move to sign Evan Ferguson on loan from Brighton. The Irish striker is said to be a striker Celtic ‘like’ but he will not be joining Republic of Ireland teammates Liam Scales and Adam Idah at Parkhead, after sealing a move to West Ham United on loan until the end of the season.

Ferguson said: “It feels good to be here. Seeing the stadium and being here today, I’ve got a very good feeling. I can see and know how big West Ham United is. It was a big opportunity for me to come here. I know the gaffer well and look forward to working under him again. I want to come in and do my best for the Club, score goals, and see where we get to.”

Head Coach Graham Potter said: “I’m delighted we’ve been able to bring Evan in on loan until the end of the season. He’s a player we obviously know very well, so I’m grateful to the Board for bringing him in. He’s got plenty of quality attributes as a striker that we believe will benefit the group over the course of the coming months. We’re excited to integrate him into the squad and see him in action in the weeks to come.”

Schlupp on the move

Celtic are set to get their left-back cover they have been craving. Kieran Tierney has signed a pre-contract with the club but will not make a move to Celtic until the summer. That means a back-up plan is needed in the short-term and with Valle now at Como, Jeffrey Schlupp is set to sign on loan from Crystal Palace. He has featured at Leicester City prominently and has 280 Premier League appearances.

A Sky Sports update reads: “Celtic have made a loan offer for Crystal Palace utility player Jeffrey Schlupp. It’s understood a deal is close to being agreed by the clubs.