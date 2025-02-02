Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest transfer news surrounding Rangers and Celtic.

Deadline day is less than 24 hours away and the rumour mill is already getting worked up when it comes to Rangers and Celtic.

Both Philippe Clement and Brendan Rodgers have Premiership action to concern themselves with on Sunday. Rangers take on Ross County at Ibrox off the back of securing a last 16 spot in the Europa League while after sealing a Champions League date with destiny vs Bayern Munich, Celtic travel to Motherwell.

In the background though, there will be transfer calls being made when it comes to ins and outs at each club. Here is the latest transfer news surrounding Rangers and Celtic.

Iheanacho wanted for Rodgers reunion

Celtic have been talking with Sevilla over signing Kelechi Iheanacho, as a possible replacement for Kyogo. Brendan Rodgers worked with the striker at Leicester City but it’s believed that Middlesbrough are also in on the act for the Nigerian international, according to Sky. The forward hit the form of his life under Rodgers with the Foxes, netting seven goals in four games during the 20/21 season. Celtic’s current boss said at that time: "I am delighted for him because he is such a conscientious guy, such an honest guy, and as you can see now, a very talented player.

"If you think of his journey, he has been the young player at Manchester City after being the player of the tournament at the Under-17 World Cup. He breaks in, scores some goals, but there are gifted players ahead of him so it is difficult to get that game time.

"He then makes a move to Leicester where he has Jamie Vardy here, one of the top strikers in the Premier League. Plus, you have the adaptation of leaving Manchester City and coming to another club so that is always going to take that bit of time. I know when I came here that there were probably times when there were grumbles if he was playing but he has very quickly won over people. That is just through hard work, resilience and talent. What you are seeing is a young player at the top of his game.

“He is not reserved. He is very charismatic. He genuinely comes in with a smile on his face every day. He loves his football. That is a great starting point. He is at his maximum every day. He works hard every day. I cannot remember him missing a day of training since I have been here. He helps our centre-backs to become better at their jobs because he is really aggressive with them.

"That has not always been enough to see him start but he is a player who has a great attitude. He is very much a team player. Some guys, especially strikers, they can maybe just think of themselves and be individualistic. Soloists. He is very much a team player. All the guys love him. Now what you are starting to see is all his qualities. How he receives the ball. His strength. His finishing ability. His anticipation as a striker. You are seeing all of these things now because he is playing with confidence. I am delighted for him."

Devine takes a sore one

On Saturday, Adam Devine made a loan move from Rangers to Queen’s Park. The Light Blues talent went straight into Callum Davidson’s team as they lost against Airdrie and the right-back appeared to land a high boot in the face by Lewis McGregor inside the box late on. It left Davidson raging as he claimed a kung fu kick.

He said: "It was a really soft one for the first penalty and the second penalty I'm a bit baffled with, his hand is in a natural position. In the last minute, Adam's nearly had a kung-fu kick to the head. Roddy McGregor got sent off for something similar at Livingston this season, but Airdrie got a goal kick out of it. I just had enough at that point. You always try to conduct yourself right and the ref for me...I'd just had enough."