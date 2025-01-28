Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The ex-Celtic boss is coming under pressure at Tottenham.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has provided his verdict on the future of ex-Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham.

The Australian is coming under serious pressure at Spurs. Amid an injury crisis and a lack of transfer activity, a 2-1 defeat to Leicester City on Sunday has edged Tottenham closer towards the territory of a relegation battle. It has ignited debate over what comes next with regards him potentially being sacked.

Celtic fans hold Postecoglou in high regard after two star-studded years in charge of the club. He won over his doubters and claimed five out of six available domestic trophies, with a high-octane style of play that is now struggling to translate at Tottenham in the circumstances.

Romano says the Spurs board are sticking with their man for now and plan to back him in the transfer market if they can. He said to GiveMeSport: "At the moment there's no decision to sack Postecoglou. It remains a situation under control with the club willing to back him with signings in the final days, let's see if they're able to make it happen."

Postecoglou said after defeat to the Foxes: "I'm a football manager and I get judged on results, that is the way of the world. Hopefully over the next 10 days to two weeks we should get some significant players back which I think will help this group a lot.

“Where we are in the league is nowhere near good enough. That's a reflection on me and my coaching, but we still have some fantastic opportunities to make an impact in the second half of the season and I'm sure that will happen."

He added to Sky: "I really believe in this group of players. Even today (Sunday), what I asked of them, some of the performances were outstanding considering what they've been through. To me that's all positive, but ultimately, the fact that we've lost another game of football, the focus is on that.

"I have felt all along that the players are still very committed to what we're doing. That's important to me because I firmly believe in it. This is probably as low as we've been so far this year but I still think that in these last three months we can do something really special and I think these players believe that. Right now it's very hard to visualise that when you think of the current circumstances we're in.”