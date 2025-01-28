Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celtic, Tottenham and just about everyone else in Europe have made him a transfer target.

A Celtic transfer target is reportedly nearing a major move that will shatter his current division’s record transfer.

The Hoops have had a blockbuster few days in the market, in and out. Going away from the club, fan favourite Kyogo has completed a move to Rennes in France after a goal and trophy-laden three-and-a-half years in Glasgow. Going the other way, Jota has signed after 18 months away from the club, in a move that has sparked delight.

Another target of Brendan Rodgers’ is said to be Hammarby winger Bazoumana Toure. He has nine goals and four assists in 23 games for the Swedish top flight side, still only 18. Celtic, Tottenham, Man Utd, Fenerbahce and more are all interest in the teenager.

Fotboll Direkt this month stated the suitor list read as follows; “Brighton, Celtic, Crystal Palace, Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig, Atletico Madrid, Arsenal and Tottenham, Newcastle, Manchester United and Bayern Munich.” But another team in the Bundesliga is set to steal a march.

Hoffenheim are now on the scene and are ready to shatter the Swedish top flight sale record in order to beat the likes of the Hoops and ex-Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou at Spurs to his signature. Aftonbladet claim: “TSG Hoffenheim has now entered the picture and is on the verge of securing the deal.

“The German giants have announced that they are willing to pay a total of 14 million euros, 160 million kronor, in a total deal, which would make it a record deal for Hammarby and the most expensive deal ever in the Allsvenskan. Hammarby CEO Richard von Yxkull and the player's representatives will fly into Marbella, where Hammarby is at training camp, to try to close the deal within the next few days.”

A move would have seen Celtic’s winger department increased in quality, with Jota, Nicolas Kuhn and Daizen Maeda already options for Rodgers. Jota said of his arrival: “There’s definitely a lot of talent here, there’s room for improvement and under the orders of Brendan, there’s a good environment to develop and to win stuff.

“Once I had the time to think on it and I understood that this was the best step for my career, I felt like ‘okay, let’s go for it once again’, and it just feels right.”