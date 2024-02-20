Everton and Celtic in action during the Sydney Super Cup

They may share an iconic anthem - but Celtic and Liverpool aren't the clubs who go way back according to one famous fan.

Mayor of Manchester Andy Burnham is a diehard Everton supporter, but also has time for the Premiership champions. Kenny Dalglish's move from Celtic to Anfield sparked a connection back in 1977, and the pair both sing You'll Never Walk Alone in the stands.

According to Burnham, his connection with Celtic has stood the test of time, and there is more than meets the eye when it comes to how they associate with the Merseyside duo. He told FourFourTwo: "I am a lone campaigner for Everton and Celtic being the true and original partnership. My upbringing was, ‘These are the clubs you’re going to support’.

"When I see this cult and love-in surrounding the other lot and You’ll Never Walk Alone, I struggle with it. There’s a photograph of Pat Van Den Hauwe wearing a Celtic ski hat – that was my hat.

"I handed it to him as he went to collect the cup. I used to have a split Everton and Celtic ski hat and a full Celtic hat as well.