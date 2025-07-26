The Celtic board have the challenge of backing Brendan Rodgers to improve the playing squad.

Celtic transfer ambition has been demanded with it now up to Dermot Desmond and co to match that.

The Hoops were hammered 5-1 by Ajax in a friendly this week to spark more questions of how much more is needed in the transfer market ahead of the competitive season. Friendly wins over Sporting Lisbon and Newcastle United were impressive but boss Brendan Rodgers insisted after the Ajax thumping that more quality needs to come in.

He said: “It depends on what your ambition is. If your ambition is to really progress and push forward, then we need to improve the squad. But I can’t fault the players. Those that are here, they’ve been working so well, so hard, and you see some of the play and how they work has been very, very good. However, if you’re going to progress, then, as I said, you need to bring in quality, and that’s something that we hope to do. “How it mostly works at most clubs is that you have a recruitment and analytical team that scour your markets to find the players that are suitable within your price range and really importantly, have quality.

“They then get presented to you and then it’s whether that list, whether the players I think are right for us. If they’re not, then we’ve got to keep looking. If they are, then we’ve got to try and see if we can get the deal to get them in. And that’s obviously the club who will then do that. But listen, Celtic, there are no secrets in it. They will look to get the best deal for the club and get the best players in as possible. My job is to coach and demand we get the highest level player we can, if we want to keep developing.”

So with that ambition in mind, how can major shareholder Desmond and the rest of the Parkhead powerbrokers go about providing Rodgers with that? We take a look.

Kieran Tierney help

So far, there is no natural left back replacement for Greg Taylor, with Kieran Tierney clearly the number one choice in that position. His injury record means that suitable cover will be needed and it’s a lot to ask of new centre back signing Hayato Inamura, who has been doing this back up role in pre season. An established left back is needed to help preserve one of their most experienced players.

Top drawer centre half

So many options at centre back yet so many doubts over the actual quality of this department. Cameron Carter Vickers is undoubtedly the top centre half but it’s anyone’s guess out of Auston Trusty, Liam Scales, Hayato Inamura, Dane Murray and Stephen Welsh as to who will be alongside him. It’s possible to get by domestically with this crop but another top quality defender is possibly needed for European progress.

Pushing the boat out

Last summer, Celtic moved up the transfer gears with over £9m spent on Adam Idah and eight figures splashed for Arne Engels. It was a show of strength and sign that Celtic were moving from shopping in the low seven figure market to the upper end of it. They haven’t shown that kind of ambition in this window to this point and while a big fee doesn’t nail on success, it speaks to a higher level of player. Buying higher and selling for even higher than they have should be on the progress agenda.

Succession planning

There’s nobody quite like Callum McGregor in terms of consistency at the tip of midfield, while games like the Scottish Cup final loss vs Aberdeen last term showed the creative void missing in midfield when Reo Hatate is not there. Ensuring there is adequate cover in these areas and others is key, as fighting on four fronts means like for like quality is going to be needed to maintain standards. Winger department is where this is most prevalent after Nicolas Kuhn’s exit.

VIP striker

The big one. Idah’s had mixed reviews since his move while Johnny Kenny and Callum Osmand are stars for the future. An out and out number nine you can bank on netting 20 goals plus is what Celtic could be doing with, something they’ve enjoyed in recent years with the likes of Kyogo and Odsonne Edouard. This will cost cash and probably a serious wedge of it but it’s the big glaring weak spot of this Celtic team at the minute, even after Shin Yamada’s arrival.