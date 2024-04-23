Ange Postecoglou signed the Danish star

A forgotten Celtic star of the recent past has unveiled a Hollywood A-lister as his current club’s new ‘signing.’

Ange Postecoglou had a good track record when it came to Celtic signings, with the transfer for Kyogo, Reo Hatate, Daizen Maeda and Matt O’Riley forming the backbone of Brendan Rodgers’ team currently. But one that didn’t go to plan was the signing of midfielder Oliver Abildgaard from Rubin Kazan.

After finding success from the Russian club in 2021 through Carl Starfelt, his next move for the Danish star on a season-long loan ended after six months and just nine appearances. He is now in the Italian second division with Como, who have welcomed a Hollywood celebrity into their ranks.

Mads Mikkelsen - famed for roles in Hannibal, James Bond, Doctor Strange and Indiana Jones - has been spotted posing with the former Celtic star holding a Como top. How the Danish actor came into connection with the Italian club is unknown but Como posted: “Here we go: Mads Mikkelsen to Como!”

It gave some Celtic fans a blast from the past. One said “Mads Mikkelsen CSC omg” while another commented “mind Oliver Abildgaard.” Confusion was apparent, as one asked “why’s Abildgaard presenting him the shirt” as a Celtic fan simply put “Oliver.”