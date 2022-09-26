The former Hoops midfielder reckons some things are better left unsaid.

Peter Grant has warned defender Andy Robertson to remain focused on being successful at Liverpool rather than dreaming of a return to boyhood club Celtic.

The Scotland skipper openly admitted last week he still thinks about walking out at Parkhead as a Hoops player before the end of his career.

The 28-year-old, who released by the Scottish champions at the age of 15, has made no secret of his affection for the club after stating in a BT Sport podcast that he “wanted to give them my best years”.

Andy Robertson. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Ex-Celtic midfielder Grant believes that Robertson should remain tight-lipped about his future and avoid getting distracted after a slow injury-hit start to the season at Anfield.

He told the Go Radio Football Show: “Many people have had that dream.

“I spoke about when Steven Gerrard kept talking about being the manager of Liverpool while he was the manager at Rangers. I don’t like that.

“Your club should be your focus. Football has a funny way of kicking you. I think you’ve jut got to concentrate on what you are doing just now and get back playing well with Liverpool, be successful there.

“At the end of the day if he ends up playing for Celtic then fantastic. Me, as a Liverpool supporter, you are not talking about someone at 35 coming to the end, he is 28.