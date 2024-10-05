Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Both Celtic and Rangers will be looking to put their dismal midweek results to the back of their minds with a couple of statement performances in the Scottish Premiership. The two Glasgow sides were handed hefty defeats in Europe against Dortmund and Lyon respectively but focus now shifts to their league rivals.

Celtic are up against Ross County on the road on Sunday while Rangers will host St Johnstone to close out the weekend. As we head into last games of the weekend, take a look at the latest news stories for the two clubs.

Forgotten Celtic man leaves club in permanent move

Forgotten Celtic player Liam Shaw has moved on to pastures new following a less than desirable stint in Glasgow. The midfielder signed for the Hoops in 2021 from Sheffield Wednesday and was sent on loan on three separate occasions before eventually leaving quietly.

Shaw made just two senior appearances for Celtic over the years and has now made something of a backdoor exit as he returns to England to join League Two side Fleetwood Town for the remainder of the season. Celtic have not made an announcement of their own regarding Shaw’s departure. He last featured in green and white back in 2021 during a cameo appearance in the Scottish Premiership.

Pundit believes Rangers should have lost vs Hibs

Rangers narrowly edged out Hibs in a 1-0 win during their last Premiership fixture but Tam McManus believes that Philippe Clement’s side would have lost the fixture if Mykola Kukharevych had converted his penalty. The Ukrainian had the opportunity to pull the scoreline level, which would have been the turning point for the Hibees, according to McManus.

Reflecting on his own missed penalty at Ibrox, the former Hibs star wrote in his Daily Record column: “He didn’t help himself with his staggered run-up. I hate that approach to spot kicks. Especially pressure ones like that one at a pivotal moment that could’ve turned the match.

“If you’re going to place it then you have to do it harder than he did. You have to whip it across the keeper. Rangers were there for the taking. I genuinely think if that penalty had gone in just on half-time, Hibs would have gone on to win the game.”