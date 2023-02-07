The 26-year-old midfielder will spend the next 12 months back in his homeland.

Forgotten Celtic midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi has finally left the club to join Avispa Fukouka back in his homeland on a year-long loan deal in a bid to reignite his career.

The 26-year-old was one of three Japanese arrivals at Parkhead in January 2022 alongside Reo Hatate and Daizen Maeda, but unlike those two and Kyogo Furuhashi, he failed to make any sort of impact and has been plagued by injuries.

Ideguchi featured in 150 competitive minutes (six appearances) during the second half of last season, but hasn’t played a game this campaign and has often been left out of the matchday squad by manager Ange Postecoglou. He now returns to the J-League with the side who finished in 14th spot last term.

Media outlet Sponichi reported yesterday that the former Gamba Osaka star was closing in on a loan switch to Avispa and now Celtic have confirmed the transfer. There was no mention of whether there is an option-to-buy clause inserted into the deal.

A short club statement read: “Yosuke Ideguchi has joined J1 League side Avispa Fukouka on a year-long loan. Good luck, Yosuke!”

Commenting on the move, Ideguchi said: “I will do everything I can for this club and fight with determination. I look forward to working with you this season.”

His exit follows the recent departure of flop loan signing Oliver Abildgaard who saw his season-long loan deal from Rubin Kazan cut short to allow him to complete a move to Serie A outfit Hellas Verona.