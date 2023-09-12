Former Celtic ace named in Liverpool’s Europa League squad

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ben Doak has made Liverpool’s 23-man squad for their upcoming Europa League campaign. The former Celtic prospect will be eager to get plenty of minutes under his belt for the Premier League side.

Jurgen Klopp has decided to include him in his ranks as the Merseyside outfit look to reach the final in Dublin next year. LASK, Union Saint-Gilloise and Toulouse are in their group.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic sold the 17-year-old to Liverpool in March 2022. He has since forced his way into the first-team picture at Anfield and looks to have a big future ahead of him in the game.

Klopp is a big fan and said last year: “He is really a lively boy, a smart player, good dribbler, fast, can use both legs. He’s good. It was nice to watch, really nice to watch - him coming in and immediately a lot of things are obviously natural to him, which is really helpful.

“I can remember when I saw the (his) family at the AXA [Training Centre] when we signed the boy, how excited everybody was.”

Doak started out with spells at Dalry Rovers and Ayr United before linking up with Celtic’s academy. He made his senior debut for the Hoops in a Scottish Premiership clash against Dundee United in January 2022 and went on to play once more before leaving.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He was a regular for the Glasgow outfit at various youth levels as he progressed up through the ranks. The attacker also featured for the B team in the Lowland League.