Scotland are on the brink of securing a place at the 2024 European Championship finals in Germany but Steve Clarke’s side are in friendly action tonight against the ‘Auld Enemy’, England.

Meanwhile, Celtic and Rangers are preparing for a return to domestic action this weekend with Brendan Rodgers’ Hoops hosting Dundee and Michael Beale’s side visiting St Johnstone in the early kick off.

There continues to be fall out from the summer transfer window after it closed at the start of the month. Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news headlines on Tuesday, September 12:

Leicester City defender addresses Rangers loan transfer link

Harry Souttar is determined to battle his way back into Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca’s long-term plans after addressing speculationg linking him with a summer loan move to Rangers last month.

The imposing central defender was a late target for Ibrox manager Michael Beale as he explored options to bolster his backline amid serious doubts over Souttar’s future at the King Power Stadium.

The Australian international has slipped down the pecking order but his heft wage package was a major stumbling block for the Light Blues to finalise a temporary deal.

Commenting on the uncertainty surrounding where he might be playing his football, Souttar admitted: “It’s been tough. I think there were a lot of things mentioned in the press about going on loan. I am a Leicester player. I’m going to do everything in my power to try to get back into the squad. Obviously it’s the manager’s decision so all I can do is work hard and try to prove to him that I can get back in the squad.”

Former Celtic man makes O’Riley claim

Peter Grant believes Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley might want to make a name for himself in the English Premier Legaue before too long - but is desperate for the Scottish champions to extend his contract at Parkhead.

The 22-year-old will reportedly be offered improved terms after the Hoops swatted away interest from several clubs south of the border this summer, with Leeds United having a late £10million bid rejected.

Grant knows O’Riley could eventually give in to the lure of England’s top tier. He said: “It’s always massive to keep your best players and the way to do it is by bringing good players in to play alongside them. We know financially, other clubs can pay more down in England or elsewhere. People always want your best players, so to keep them, get good ones alongside them and be successful. They may well still want to go and that’s fine.

“Matt is thoroughly enjoying his time at Celtic and that is when you play your best. There are so many benefits. He can still get picked for the national team, you can play in the Champions League. Matt has become one of the fans’ favourites players and his performances are worthy of that. He’s become a better all-round player. All of these things.