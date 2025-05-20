Celtic’s Scottish Premiership rivals Dundee are looking for a new manager after sacking Tony Docherty.

Former Celtic and Scotland star Shaun Maloney has been linked with a new managerial role following his recent departure from EFL League One side Wigan Athletic.

The 42-year-old was sacked back in March after a poor run of form from the Latics, who have since finished the season in 15th place. Wigan fell to a 2-1 defeat to Reading, extending a disappointing run of just one win in seven games under Maloney.

“During his tenure, Shaun and his young team have provided the Club and its supporters with some proud moments, including an Emirates FA Cup Third Round tie with Manchester United, as well as three memorable victories over rivals Bolton Wanderers, just to name a few,” the club wrote in an official statement.

“However, it cannot be overlooked that the current League One campaign has clearly not progressed as anticipated. Home results and performances, in particular, have been disappointing and below the standard at which our supporters expect. For this reason, the Board felt that it was time for a change.”

Shaun Maloney linked with Dundee job

Maloney has been linked with a return to Scottish football, having spent two stints with Celtic during his playing career. He won five league titles with the Hoops, as well as three Scottish League Cups.

Since his retirement from his playing career, Maloney has managed two clubs. Before moving to England to take on the Wigan Athletic role, he was appointed the head coach of Hibs in 2021. However, after just four months in charge, Maloney was dismissed from his position.

The club parted ways with the former Scotland international following Hibs’ defeat to Hearts in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

Maloney is now linked with the vacant Dundee job as the club search for a replacement for Tony Docherty.

Despite securing their survival in the Scottish Premiership, Docherty and his backroom staff have been let go as recent results have not met ‘standards expected’.

Tony Docherty sacked from Dundee

“Sunday’s result confirmed the club’s place in the Scottish Premiership for next season. However, this season the results of the team have not met the standards expected by the club,” the club confirmed in a statement.

“The club intends at this juncture to restructure the football department and the process to appoint a new management team begins immediately.”

According to The Courier, Dundee are ‘keen’ on bringing Maloney to Dens Park ahead of the new season. After just 19 games in charge of Hibs, he is linked with a return to Scottish football.

The Dark Blues entered talks with Maloney over a potential deal following his departure from Hibs. It was confirmed in 2022 that the former Celtic and Aston Villa star would not take on the role with Dundee after failing to reach an agreement over a contract.

The BBC reported that talks between the two parties broke down ‘over a number of issues’. Dundee eventually brought in Gary Bowyer instead as the club chased promotion.