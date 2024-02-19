Watch more of our videos on Shots!

EFL Championship outfit Birmingham City have confirmed former Celtic boss Tony Mowbray will 'step away' from management duties in order to undergo medical treatment for a 'serious illness'.

Mowbray, who was in charge of the Hoops during the 2009-2010 season, has recently taken the reigns at the Midlands club following the departure of Wayne Rooney but has been forced to temporarily step down and the club say he will be absent from the touchline for around six to eight weeks.

Mowbray also enjoyed a successful spell in the Scottish Premiership with Hibernian between 2004 and 2006, winning the Scottish Football Writers' Association manager of the year award in his first season at Easter Road. More recently he made the EFL Championship play offs with Sunderland last season.

The 60-year-old moved to the Blues just over a month a enjoyed a late win over former club Sunderland at the weekend as the Blues came back from 1-0 down to win the game late on. A 81st minute strike from Japanese forward Kōji Miyoshi sealed the win for his side, however, Mowbray has now confirmed he will take time away from football with his assistant Mark Venus placed in temporary charge until he has recovered.

“Following my recent LMA Health Assessment I have received a medical diagnosis that will require me to receive treatment. Undergoing treatment will necessitate that I temporarily step away from the technical area as manager of Birmingham City Football Club," explained the City boss.

"Until I return, my assistant manager, Mark Venus, will take temporary charge of the team, supported by coaches Ashley Cole, Pete Shuttleworth and Maik Taylor. I will continue to provide advice and counsel while undergoing treatment. The club has been incredibly supportive of me and my family and we are very grateful. I know that everyone will be respectful of our privacy at this time" he added.

Birmingham City CEO Garry Cook added: “Our thoughts are with Tony, his wife Amber, and family. We wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming Tony back to the Club to continue the excellent work that he has started. In the meantime, Mark Venus, Ashley Cole, Pete Shuttleworth and Maik Taylor, will be given all the support they need to lead the Club forward.”