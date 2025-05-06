Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

He also counts, Chelsea Manchester City and Swansea City amongst former clubs alongside Celtic and Aston Villa.

A former Aston Villa and Celtic star has been released by his current club after relegation.

Scott Sinclair has been with Bristol Rovers, where he started his career, since 2022 and was named captain. It’s been a painful campaign for The Gas and they have been relegated to League Two in the EFL after finishing 22nd out of 24 places in the third tier, head coach Iñigo Calderón losing his job as a consequence.

Sinclair is now one of nine players to make way as released players, while former Scotland international Chris Martin remains amid rehab from injury. The winger is beloved at Celtic after 62 goals with 34 assists in 167 games, winning 11 trophies including four Premiership titles, also playing for Aston Villa, Preston North End, Man City and more in his lengthy career.

Scott Sinclair released by Bristol Rovers

This campaign, the 36-year-old attacker has played 45 times with three goals and an assist. A statement from the club reads: “Following an extensive and thorough review of the Club’s footballing operation, Bristol Rovers FC can confirm the following: As confirmed on Sunday morning, Men’s head coach Iñigo Calderón and Miguel Llera have departed their respective positions.

“In addition, nine players who are out of contract will be leaving Bristol Rovers when their respective deals expire this summer. Captain Scott Sinclair will leave after two-and-a-half seasons back with the Pirates, while midfielders Grant Ward, Luke McCormick, Romaine Sawyers and Jerry Lawrence will also depart. Defender Jack Hunt, attacker Jevani Brown and goalkeeper Matt Hall will all leave Rovers at the end of their respective two-year spells with the Club.

“Chris Martin’s contract with Rovers also expires at the end of the season, but the striker will remain with the Club to continue his rehabilitation from a knee injury sustained in March. The Club can confirm that an option for a one-year extension has been triggered in James Wilson’s contract. The centre-back has been a near ever-present for Rovers since joining in 2023, making 79 appearances in all competitions. Finally, six players loaned to Bristol Rovers for the 2024/25 season - Lino Sousa, Gatlin O'Donkor, Matt Butcher, Sil Swinkels, Michael Reindorf and Myles Roberts - will return to their parent clubs.”

Former Celtic and Aston Villa man’s release reasons

Director Of Football Ricky Martin said: “On behalf of Bristol Rovers I would like to express my gratitude to each of the players and staff who are moving on from the Club this summer. Each goes with our collective best wishes for the future. The hard work is already underway in terms of our preparations for the 2025/26 season, including a comprehensive recruitment process for both our coaching department and first-team squad. While we are all experiencing the pain of our confirmed relegation, we are channelling that energy into ensuring our team and Club is in the best possible position ahead of our first League Two fixture in August.”

The club added: “Bristol Rovers would like to place on record our sincere thanks to those individuals departing the Club at the end of the season and wish them all every success in their future careers.”