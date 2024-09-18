Neil Lennon has been in Romania. | Getty Images

The former Celtic boss is far from happy with how some things played out in his latest role.

Former Celtic player and manager Neil Lennon says he’s ready for an immediate return to football after being sacked by his latest club.

Returning to the dugout for the first time since leaving Cypriot outfit Omonia Nicosia, the ex-Celtic midfielder took over at Rapid Bucharest in Romania in the summer. He was handed his jotters just six games into his role.

Lennon has now hit out at the way he was treated by the media abroad. There are no doubts in his mind over whether or not to make an immediate return to the game, as he insists he’s ready to work.

Speaking to Romanian outlet, Sport pe Surse, Lennon said: "I will speak fully when the time is right. But we were treated very badly by certain people in the Romanian media. You know who I'm talking about.

"What happened was incredibly unprofessional. I want to return to coaching as soon as possible. No, I don't need a break."

Lennon started his senior managerial career at Celtic in 2010, staying for four years at Parkhead. He then took a stab at management south of the border with Bolton Wanderers and lasted just under 18 months before leaving in 2016. Then, he was named Hibs boss that summer.

While at Easter Road, Lennon took the club out of the Championship and guided them to the Europa League qualifiers. His departure came in 2019 and soon there was a return to Celtic, whom there was another exit from in 2021. Lennon hasn’t been in Scottish football since. In total, he’s won 10 league trophies as a player and boss in Hoops.