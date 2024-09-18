Pundit launches into 'absolutely terrible' Rangers + Celtic fans rant over 'banning' decision by league rival
A pundit has launched into a furious rant over the latest rival Premiership club to cut the allocations of Rangers and Celtic fans at their grounds.
Following in the footsteps of the likes of St Mirren, Hearts and Hibs, St Johnstone have now made a change to how many fans from both Glasgow clubs will be allowed inside McDiarmid Park on matchdays. The Perth-based club have confirmed both Rangers and Celtic fans will be limited to the Ormond and North stands plus one section of the Geoff Brown Stand.
Celtic hero Peter Grant has been left angry at the decision, and can’t understand why clubs are ‘banning’ supporters from either side of the Old Firm. He reckons it purely gives fuel for motormouth pundits from down south to take pot shots at Scottish football if seats are left empty
The pundit told Go Radio: “Take Celtic and Rangers, the situation they’ve got between themselves at this moment in time. How the hell can St Johnstone, Hearts, Hibs be banning Celtic and Rangers fans?
“I know they’re talking about certain songs that have been sung for a hundred years. I’m not saying they’re right, wrong or indifferent but that’s the atmosphere we’re talking about here.
“We don’t want to be embarrassed when we keep seeing these big polystyrene sheets across seats, it looks absolutely terrible. We’re talking about trying to sell the game.
“That’s why it gives these [Jamie] O’Hara’s and all that the opportunity to say tinpot league and that’s what we’ve got to get rid of.”
