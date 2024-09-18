Brighton's chairman Tony Bloom is reportedly holding investment talks with Hearts

A roundup of the latest Celtic and Rangers-related headlines for Wednesday.

After a perfect start to their 2024/25 Scottish Premiership and Scottish League Cup season, Celtic will host Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League this evening. Both the Hoops and Rangers are both in Cup action this weekend as well as they look to secure their spots in the semi-finals.

Rangers will host Dundee on Saturday while Celtic are up against Falkirk on Sunday. As we wait for the Glasgow giants to return to action, let’s take a look at some of the latest Hoops and Gers related news.

Ex-Celtic manager slammed for ‘3/10’ managing

Ange Postecoglou’s start to the 2024/25 season with Tottenham Hotspur has not gone as hoped. The former Celtic manager joined the Premier League side last summer and guided his new club to a fifth place, finishing above the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United.

However, with just one win from their first four games of the season, Spurs currently sit down in 13th. Their latest 1-0 defeat to Arsenal has put Postecoglou in the firing line and former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara gave some brutally honest opinions on the 59-year-old’s approach to the North London Derby.

“I’m not sure what to think of his tactics at the moment because Tottenham look so soft and are conceding goals for fun,” the presenter told Grosvenor Sport. “The set-pieces are a disgrace both in attack and defence, he needs to work on that. I’d give Ange Postecoglou a 3/10 for the way he managed the game against Arsenal.”

O’Hara went on to dish out more 3/10s and even 2/10s as he ripped into his former side.

Pundit urges Tony Bloom to pursue Rangers

Former Celtic and Dundee defender Jim Duffy believes that Tony Bloom should be looking at Rangers rather than Hearts in his next business venture. The Brighton and Hove Albion owner is currently in talks with the Jambos over a £10 million deal that would see his company Starlizard lead their player recruitment. Bloom would also look to gain a minority stake in the club within the next two years.

However, Duffy has shared his opinion that Bloom should turn his attention to Rangers instead, who are also undergoing change right now following the departure of chairman John Bennett and CEO James Bisgrove, who has taken on a role in Saudi Arabia.

“I don’t get the Tony Bloom thing at Hearts, they are going to put £10m in and deal with the recruitment. Why would you not look at Rangers? They are a huge club and have an unbelievable fan base,” Duffy told Clyde 1 Superscoreboard. “Their recruitment hasn’t been great, so you go in there with your analysis company and say ‘we will look at the players’. You would think that would be something a club like Rangers would have to look at.“