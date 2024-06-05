Caoimhin Kellher in Liverpool training. Picture: y Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

A roundup of the latest summer transfer links and rumours for Celtic and Rangers.

Euro 2024 is right around the corner and Scotland are gearing up to open the tournament with their clash against Germany on June 14th. The international tournament is a perfect chance for managers and staff in the Scottish Premiership to eye up potential transfer targets ahead of the summer window.

Celtic enjoyed another triumphant season over rivals Rangers and naturally, both Glasgow sides have been heavily linked with new business this summer. A number of incomings and also outgoings can be expected, so we’ve taken a look at the latest reports on the rumour mill for Wednesday.

Celtic could be priced out of signing ‘first-choice target’

Celtic remain active in their search for a new goalkeeper, following Joe Hart’s decision to retire from the professional game. Their priority target still lies on Merseyside, as Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher edges closer to a summer exit. The 25-year-old has now ‘communicated’ to new Anfield boss Arne Slot that he wants to move on ahead of the season, confident that he has earned his place as first choice somewhere. He stepped in during the absence of first choice Alisson during the 2023/24 season and is now due a chapter in his career where he is the focus of the team.

TEAMtalk has frequently reported that Kelleher is Celtic’s ‘first-choice target’ this summer but they could struggle to strike a deal for the Irish international. A new report from the outlet has linked Wolves with Kelleher, amid Saudi Arabia’s interest in their current No.1 José Sá. With the multi-interest in Kelleher ongoing, the Hoops could be priced out of a move as his reported asking price sits at £20 million.

The report claims that Celtic have told Liverpool they ‘cannot go beyond’ £10 million as a transfer fee, which falls considerably short of the sum the Reds are looking for.

Rangers name £500k price tag for elusive star

Record Sport recently reported that out of favour Rangers goalkeeper Robby McCrorie has turned down a new deal at Ibrox as he searches for first team opportunities elsewhere. A new update reports that the Gers are looking for ‘at least £500,000 plus add-ons’ before cashing in on the 26-year-old this summer.

McCrorie has been attracting attention from the English Championship, as well as Rangers’ rivals Aberdeen. He is now into the final 12 months of his terms at Ibrox and has ‘made it clear’ that he is now at a point in his career where he needs to be getting regular time on the pitch.