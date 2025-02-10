Former Celtic hero becomes free agent after leaving 14th club in seventh tier exit

This former Hoops star scored 82 goals during his time in Glasgow.

Former Celtic forward Gary Hooper has joined the free agent pool following his latest career decision. The 37-year-old is now without a club after making the decision to leave Kettering Town less than four months after initially signing.

Hooper made the surprise move to the seventh tier of English football last October, months after being released from National League side Barnet at the end of the season. In the space of two years, Hooper has played for four different clubs.

The forward’s departure from Kettering was mutually agreed by the Southern League Premier Division Central outfit. The club released a statement confirming he had left ahead of their weekend clash with Barwell.

“KTFC can confirm that experienced forward Gary Hooper has left KTFC by mutual consent,” the Poppies wrote on social media. “Gary has previously played for teams such as Celtic, Norwich City and Barnet. The club would like to thank him for his contribution to the Poppies and wish him every success in the future.”

Ex-Celtic icon Gary Hooper ready for potential 15th club

Hooper signed for Celtic in 2010 after a successful tenure with Scunthorpe United, where he was voted by fans as their best ever player. His move to Glasgow cost a reported £2.4 million.

Throughout his career, there is no other club Hooper has made more appearances for than Celtic. The 37-year-old featured 138 times for the Bhoys, and contributed 82 goals and 30 assists in that time. Hooper won two Scottish Premier League titles and two Scottish Cups and finished as the club’s top scorer for three consecutive seasons. He also won the league’s Golden Boot in 2012.

Hooper left Celtic in July 2013 when he made the move back to England to sign for Norwich City. The Hoops banked a profit on his sale, as he brought in a £5 million transfer fee. Since then, the forward has played for seven different teams, from Wellington Phoenix in Aotearoa New Zealand, to Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League.

After playing for Omonia in Cyprus and Gulf United in Dubai, Hooper returned to home soil in 2023 to sign for Barnet. Across his lengthy career so far, the 37-year-old has played for 14 different clubs in six countries in both loan and permanent spells.

Celtic transfer business

Celtic have bought and sold countless iconic players over the years. Their latest batch of business saw the re-signing of influential winger Jota, after he initially left the club in 2023 to join the Saudi Pro League. The Hoops also sold Kyogo Furuhashi to Rennes for £10 million, which is a move that has divided a number of fans and professionals.

Brendan Rodgers’ side remain in a very strong position at the top of the Scottish Premiership table. Celtic are currently 13 points clear of closest rivals Rangers in the standings, and are well on their way to defending their title for another season.

They also have a huge test coming up this week as they prepare to fight Bayern Munich for a place in the Champions League knockouts.