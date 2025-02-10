A roundup of some of the latest headlines for Celtic and Rangers.

The transfer window has closed for the season and fans must wait until the summer for business to recommence. By then, the Scottish Premiership champions will be crowned and they will enter the market with a huge advantage.

In the meantime though, plenty of news continues to circulate Celtic and Rangers as part of the fall-out from the winter happenings. Following the latest round of Scottish Cup results, we’ve taken a look at some of the recent news and rumours in Glasgow.

Rangers to hold contract talks with player after failed exit

Rangers are reportedly ‘set to enter new contract talks’ with former exit-linked ace Ianis Hagi. After being frozen out of the team at the start of the season, the Romania international has since returned to Philippe Clement’s side and a new deal could be on the table as the club battle to avoid losing him for free.

According to Football Insider, Hagi was expected to leave Ibrox in the summer but a ‘contract wrangle’ stood in the way of his exit. His current terms are now due to expire at the end of the season but Rangers are eager to enter new talks with him.

‘Determined’ not to lose Hagi for free, Rangers are looking to play it smart on the financial front. The club has already recently made substantial cost-cutting decisions and Clement recently confirmed Hagi is into the final six months of his deal and that the Light Blues will enter negotiations over extending that.

”He will be end of contract at the end of the season,” Clement said on Hagi. ”So there will be negotiations around that, if it’s possible or not. I don’t have a clue what numbers that Ianis has in mind or the club so that’s discussions between them.“

Kyogo’s agent reveals nature of Celtic sale

The departure of Kyogo Furuhashi from Celtic was one of the biggest moves of the transfer window. The decision divided many fans and professionals as the Hoops allowed one of their most important players to leave the club halfway through the season.

Kyogo’s agent, Joel Pannick, has shed light on the process of moving the forward to Rennes over the January window. He has revealed that the 30-year-old was ‘ready to leave’ Celtic this window but wanted to do so ‘amicably’.

“It’s my job then to understand what the player’s objectives are. We had teams from all over the world express interest,” Pannick told The Times. “There are certain markets where it would have been a very lucrative contract, but what sporting ambitions would realistically be achieved, particularly with the World Cup in mind in 18 months?

“Then we had to speak to Celtic to understand their perspective because a club has no desire to lose their best player halfway through the season.”

Conversations were reportedly held two months before the window opened for business, to ensure Brendan Rodgers had time to sign a replacement. However, Celtic are still looking to bring in a like-for-like swap for Kyogo, having only signed Jota and Jeffrey Schlupp.