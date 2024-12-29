Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The latest Celtic and Rangers transfer rumours ahead of the January transfer window.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic will enter the new year with a fantastic lead over closest rivals Rangers after their unbeaten run in the Scottish Premiership continued on Boxing Day. The Hoops secured a commanding 4-0 win over Motherwell while another tricky result went in Philippe Clement’s direction.

Rangers lost to 2-1 to St Mirren after a stoppage time goal for the home side cancelled out Danilo’s 61st minute equaliser. The defeat keeps them in second place but a hefty 12 points behind Celtic, and just one above Aberdeen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is just one match left for each team in 2024 and the January transfer window will then swiftly open for business. Ahead of January 1st, we’ve taken a look at some of the latest transfer links for Celtic and Rangers.

Celtic defender ‘is an option’ for European side

Bayer Leverkusen have reportedly registered their interest in signing Cameron Carter-Vickers in 2025 as they look to bolster their backline. According to The Athletic’s Larry Henry, the Bundesliga champions have been linked with a move for the USA international, but no offer has been submitted yet.

“Celtic and USMNT defender Cameron Carter-Vickers is an option for Bayer Leverkusen, multiple sources have confirmed. However, this is JUST interest. No offer has been made to Celtic. Carter-Vickers still has high aspirations to get back to the English Premier League,” Henry wrote on X. “His main focus remains on Celtic though and continuing to help the club to success. One trophy in the bag this season, three still up for grabs.”

Carter-Vickers has made 18 starts across all competition so far this season and is under contract at Parkhead until 2029. Transfermarkt currently value the centre-back at €14 million (£11.6m).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Divisive Rangers linked with January exit

Rıdvan Yılmaz has come under criticism lately following recent performances, including a poor display against St Mirren and his costly penalty miss during the Premier Sports Cup final. The 23-year-old has been linked with an exit and while some have urged Rangers to part ways with Yılmaz, Trabzonspor have shown interest in snapping him up in the new year.

According Turkish transfer specialist Ersan Serdal (via The Herald), Trabzonspor manager Şenol Güneş is ‘hoping to pursue’ the signature of Yılmaz once the January window opens. The Black Sea Storm are looking to bring the defender back to the Süper Lig after he spent his junior career and most of his senior years so far with Beşiktaş.

Yılmaz took over at left-back from Borna Barišić but has since slipped down the pecking order since suffering an injury, with Jefte now the preferred option at left-back.