Former Celtic man hailed by Chris Sutton after being 'wrongly sacked' by Hibernian

Celtic are back in Scottish Cup action this weekend

Celtic take on Raith Rovers in the Scottish Cup fifth round on Saturday afternoon. They head into the game on the back of their 6-0 win over Dundee last time out in the league.

The Hoops are top of the Scottish Premiership as they chase down another title. They are 13 points clear of rivals Rangers at the summit.

Brendan Rodgers will want to see his side keep their momentum going. The Glasgow outfit face Bayern Munich in the Champions League next week.

Former Celtic man Shaun Maloney hailed

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton has heaped praise on the work his ex-Hoops teammate Shaun Maloney has done at Wigan Athletic over recent seasons. As per BBC Sport, he has said: “Wigan boss Shaun Maloney says he learned a lot about management from Fulham boss Marco Silva when he played under him at Hull City but I am surprised he has not said the same about me.

“Shaun had an outstanding playing career, and he has a lot to thank me for about that – I helped him a lot when he was a youngster at Celtic, both technically and psychologically.

“Being serious, fair play to him for the job he has done at Wigan because he has had a lot to contend with there. He also had a tough time in charge of Hibs, where he was wrongly sacked and was not given long enough.

“So, I have a lot of admiration for what Shaun has done as a manager and Wigan are doing all right under him, but this is a tough game for them (against Fulham).”

Wigan are sat in 16th place in the table and although they are lower than where they were last term, they have lost a couple of key players over recent times including Charlie Hughes to Hull City and Thelo Aasgaard to Luton Town.

They have stuck by Maloney and are in action this weekend in the FA Cup fourth round against Fulham of the Premier League. The Latics won the competition back in 2013 after beating Manchester City in the final at Wembley.

Shaun Maloney’s Celtic association

Maloney rose up through the academy ranks at Celtic and was a regular for them at various different youth levels. He made his debut in 2000 and went on to make 138 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with 37 goals.

Aston Villa then lured him down the border and he returned to Celtic Park for a second spell in 2008. He then went on to have stints at Wigan Athletic, Chicago Fire and Hull City before retiring in 2017.

Maloney started his coaching career with Celtic in their academy before linking up with the Belgium national team. Hibernian handed him his first managerial role but his time in Edinburgh didn’t work out in the end.

Wigan appointed him in 2023 and he has since done a decent job with the League One outfit. He has helped steady the ship over recent times amid tricky off-field circumstances.