Former Celtic man could make Liverpool transfer exit as star with talent like Rooney wanted by EPL club
Ben Doak could be on his way out of Liverpool this summer as a Premier League club eyes the Celtic academy graduate.
Ange Postecoglou handed the teenager minutes during his tenure in charge but it wasn’t enough to tempt him to stay, leaving for Anfield in January 2022. He’s carried on his development at Liverpool and has made inroads into the senior side, but injury disrupted last season, and ruled him out of Euro 2024 with Scotland.
Arne Slot is the new Liverpool head coach after Jurgen Klopp’s legendary tenure came to a close, with Doak hungry for senior exposure after overcoming his knee issue that hit him last term. The Daily Mirror claim Liverpool “are going to face a big decision on the future of talented teenager Ben Doak this summer.”
It is also stated “Leicester are one of several clubs interested in signing the Scotland forward either on loan or permanently and could test the Reds with a bid.” Doak will sit down with Slot after a pre-season tour in the US to see what the options are and whether he goes out on loan or not.
His agent, former Celtic defender Jackie McNamara, referred to Doak as "a Scottish Rooney" on the BBC. He added on Celtic attempts to keep the teenage winger: "My whole thing was for Celtic, show the kid you're going to keep him. Show him he's not behind six or seven other players. He doesn't want to play against Civil Service Strollers in the B team."
