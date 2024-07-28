Rangers midfielder Todd Cantwell has handed in a transfer request. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The latest transfer rumours for Rangers and Celtic this weekend.

As they prepare for another season battling for the Scottish Premiership title, Celtic and Rangers have opened up their summer accounts and signed important new recruits to aid their 2024/25 performances. There’s still plenty of time left in the window for them to buy and sell players too, so let’s take a look at the latest rumours surrounding the Glasgow clubs.

Clement responds to Cantwell queries

Rumours continue to swirl around Todd Cantwell’s future after he asked manager Philippe Clement for permission to leave the club to pursue another challenge. The midfielder signed for the Gers in 2023 and despite establishing himself as a key part of the Glasgow side, he is now attracting interest ahead of a potential exit.

However, when asked about Cantwell’s situation following his side’s thrilling 4-4 preseason clash against Union Berlin, Clement did not give much away regarding a possible exit.

“I don't see a situation. I told you guys, Todd is the only one who came to my office and said he wanted to leave — that's it. I don't know [if there has been interest], there is maybe interest in a lot of players, I don't know. He is a player for Rangers and is playing for Rangers. As long as players don't say they want to leave, [they are] Rangers players. I think for every player who was here or in training, who is not saying they want to leave. So we will see.”

Celtic ‘open’ to selling trio

With Celtic now over the line with their first signings of the summer, they are also looking at players to cash in on to raise further funds. According to Football Insider, the Hoops are ‘open to offers’ for Stephen Welsh, Gustaf Lagerbielke, and Yuki Kobayashi.

Celtic have told the trio, all 24 years old, that they are ‘free to find new clubs’ before this summer’s Deadline Day. Brendan Rodgers is looking to complete a major overhaul in defence and the three centre-backs have been placed in the firing line.