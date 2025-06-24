He will play with a man he knows well from time at Celtic at his latest club.

A former Celtic player has reunited with a former teammate from days at Parkhead - as his Hoops experience proves key to a summer deal.

In the 23/24 season as Brendan Rodgers returned to Glasgow for a second stint, he raided former side Liverpool for defender Nat Phillips on a loan deal. He spent the first half of the season at Celtic before heading back south, where he has since featured at Cardiff City and Derby County. Phillips has now permanently left Liverpool for West Brom.

There, the centre back will feature alongside Mikey Johnston, also with the Baggies and who played alongside him while on loan at Celtic. It’s partly his time in Hoops and with Stuttgart in Germany that has earned him a move to the English Championship.

Why Nat Phillips has signed for West Brom

Sporting Director Andrew Nestor said in a club statement: "We are really pleased to welcome Nat to The Hawthorns. He has valuable experience as he knows the division well, has also competed at a top club like Liverpool and in leagues outside of England.

"Nat will bolster an already strong back line and brings with him leadership qualities, which really stood out for us. We believe he is entering his peak years as a centre-back, and hope to see him develop even further with us here as a player and leader within our group.”

Phillips said: “A big factor was that this is obviously a big club with high aspirations – and I’d say those aspirations align with mine. I think everyone at the club and involved would like to see it competing for promotion and pushing for Premier League football – and that’s the same as me.

Why West Brom was ideal location for ex Celtic player

“I’m really looking forward to it and as soon as I found out about the interest I just wanted to get here and get going. Throughout my career I’ve always wanted to develop a rhythm and continue to play week in, week out. I feel like I did that in the second half of last season, and I want to continue that rhythm and try to take that into the season coming up.

“I’ve had a number of loans over the past few years and it’ll be really nice for me and my family to go somewhere and know we’re staying there to develop a relationship with the club and the fans.”

With mention to time at Celtic, Liverpool’s statement reads: “Liverpool FC can confirm defender Nathaniel Phillips has completed a permanent transfer to West Bromwich Albion. The 28-year-old finalised his move to the Championship side on Monday to bring an end to his nine-year stay with the Reds. Phillips arrived at the club's Academy set-up in 2016 on the back of a trial, and would go on to make 29 senior appearances.

“The centre-back was then hugely important as he stepped up to play 20 times in the next campaign and help Jürgen Klopp's injury-affected Liverpool secure third place and Champions League qualification. Phillips was voted the team's Standard Chartered Player of the Month by supporters in the March and scored his only goal for the club away at Burnley during the run-in. He joined AFC Bournemouth on loan in the winter of 2021-22 to form part of their successful push for promotion back to the Premier League. Further temporary stints at Celtic, Cardiff City and, most recently, Derby County followed. As Nat now embarks on a new chapter in his career, everyone at LFC would like to thank him for his efforts and wish him the very best for the future.”